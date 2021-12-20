Photos: The FYC Independents and Van Nuys/Reseda Lodge Celebrate Emmy Winner and Television Academy Governor-Elect Kim Estes

FYC Independents which was born out of a need to give underrepresented talent more visibility in Emmy campaigns partnered once again with the Van Nuys/ Reseda Elk Lodge to raise money for charity.

On December 3rd, the talent turned out to celebrate Emmy winner and newly elected Governor of the Television Academy Performer's Peer Group, Kim Estes. The election of Estes marks the first time that an African American man will serve in this prestigious position.

The party was co- hosted by FYC Independents creator and President of the Van Nuys /Reseda Elks Lodge, Meredith Thomas and founding FYC Independents member and current Van Nuys/ Reseda Elk of the Year, J.C. Henning. All proceeds for the event went towards the lodge's annual holiday baskets which this year will provide holiday gifts for 150 veterans from the Sepulveda Veteran's Care Facility and food for the West Valley Food Pantry.

Among those who celebrated include: Cleve de Peralta (Vigilante Grammy), Dale E. Turner (Mom), David Pires (General Hospital), David Schroeder (Out of Time), Debra Lamb (Do You Like to Draw), Fabrice Uzan (Days of Our Lives), Flora Tennant (We All Just Want to Be Mad), Gerry Pass (Second Acts) Ginger Pauley (Conan), J.C. Henning (Melodrama), Jennifer Popagain ( Middle of Nowhere), Jonee Shady (Manifest), John Lawson (Westworld) , Jon Maxwell (Saviors), Joycelyn Lew (Amityville Uprising), Julia Parker (Jane the Virgin), Kate Linder (The Young & the Restless), Kim Estes (Emmy Â® Winner), Lexi Sisk (BEEware), Loren Kinsella (Supernatural Seekers), Meredith Thomas ( A Christmas in Vermont), Melvin Jackson, Jr. (Emmy Â® Nominee), Merrick McCarta (All America), Michael Gaglio (3 Bears Christmas), Patrick Finerty (American Crime Story) Patrika Darbo ( Emmy Winner), Roberta Bassin (How to Get Away with Murder), Ron Rogge (Colin in Black & White), Stacey Moseley (All American) , Tracy Weisert (Superstore), and Tom Jenkins (Yellowstone).