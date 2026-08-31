Photos: REDLINING Short Film to Screen at Festivals Nationwide and Abroad

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The short film REDLINING is screening at film festivals across the United States and abroad, according to an email from actor and comedian Jason Stuart, who co-wrote, produced, acted in and directed the project.













Stuart described the making of the film in personal terms. 'Making a film from nothing but an idea and then watching that idea slowly become something real has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,' he wrote.

'From co writing it, producing it, acting in it, directing it, working through the editing process, and now finally releasing it into the world, REDLINING has asked more of me creatively than almost anything I've ever done. And it has given me just as much in return,' Stuart said.

Stuart, who has said he has 'always been a cinephile,' wrote about his love of film: 'There is something extraordinary about sitting in a dark theatre and being invited into a world you know nothing about. For a little while, you get to experience someone else's life, see through someone else's eyes, learn something you may never have known and hopefully be moved and entertained at the same time. That is what great films have always done for me. As a child that was my safe place where I felt less alone.'

He connected that feeling to an earlier experience being cast in THE BIRTH OF A NATION when it premiered at Sundance Film Festival. 'It became one of the most talked about films at the festival. I remember sitting there watching this beautifully made, powerfully acted film connect with an audience, and something about that experience stayed with me. It reminded me of what cinema can do when storytelling, craft, courage and humanity all come together,' Stuart wrote.

'In my own small way, that is what I hoped to accomplish with REDLINING,' he said. 'I wanted to tell a story that was entertaining, but also had something to say. A story about family, race, history, homosexuality, generational wealth and the things we inherit from one another both the things we can see and the things we cannot.'

According to Stuart, REDLINING has been selected for 19 film festivals, with screenings and recognition in Germany, Milan, Paris, Cannes, Palm Springs, Connecticut, Hollywood, New York, Los Angeles, Carmel, San Francisco, New Zealand 'and probably a few places I'm forgetting at the moment.'

'Along the way, we have been incredibly fortunate to receive 4 Best Film Awards, with 2 additional Best Film Nominations, including recognition for my work as director. We have also received Best Ensemble/Performance, Best Actress for Alexandra Paul, and Best Production Design, honoring the wonderful artists whose work in hair, makeup, set and costume helped create the world of the film,' Stuart wrote.

'I am deeply grateful for every bit of recognition, but what matters most to me is that people are seeing the film. Because no film is made by one person. It is made by a group of artists, technicians, actors, friends and believers who bring their own talent, heart and imagination to the same story,' he said.

'I am enormously proud of the people who helped me bring REDLINING to life, and I would truly love to share their work and this film with all of you,' Stuart wrote, inviting audiences to festival screenings of the 18-minute film. 'If we are screening somewhere near you, please come sit in the dark with us for 18 minutes and experience the story we created. That is why we made it.'

Screening Dates

Sept 11 - Indiewood Film Festival - Hollywood - Block F - 7:30pm

Sept. 19 - 7:30pm - Cinema Diverse - Palm Springs - 7:30pm

Sept 27 - Mystic Film Festival - Connecticut - Narrative Shorts - 2pm

Oct 1 - The Film Arts and Hearts Film Festival - 5pm - Long Beach

Oct 2 - Carmel International Film Festival - 10am

Oct 2 - Hollywood Queer Film Festivsl - 7pm

Oct 3 - Tarzana International Film Festival - 3pm

Sept. 1 - South Pacific Film Festival - Auckland, New Zealand

Oct 23-25 - AMT International Film Festival - New York City

Nov 1-8 - Our Pride LGBTQ Shorts & Arts Fest - Virtual

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