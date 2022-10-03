Photos: Netflix Shares First Look FIREFLY LANE Final Season

Firefly Lane returns this December 2nd with a concluding 16-episode, supersized season. Part 1 debuts December 2, 2022 and includes episodes 201-209. Part 2 will launch in 2023 and include episodes 210-216.

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.

Four new cast members join Season 2 including India de Beaufort (Charlotte), Greg Germann (Benedict), Jolene Purdy (Justine), and Ignacio Serricchio (Danny).

Additional cast includes: Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Yael Yurman

Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Katherine Heigl, Shawn Williamson, Michael Spiller, and Stephanie Germain.