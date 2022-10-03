Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Netflix Shares First Look FIREFLY LANE Final Season

The first part of the season will debut on December 2.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Firefly Lane returns this December 2nd with a concluding 16-episode, supersized season. Part 1 debuts December 2, 2022 and includes episodes 201-209. Part 2 will launch in 2023 and include episodes 210-216.

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.
Four new cast members join Season 2 including India de Beaufort (Charlotte), Greg Germann (Benedict), Jolene Purdy (Justine), and Ignacio Serricchio (Danny).

Additional cast includes: Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Yael Yurman
Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Katherine Heigl, Shawn Williamson, Michael Spiller, and Stephanie Germain.

What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our "Firefly Lane Girls Forever"? We'll learn the answer this season -- but first -- Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom.

This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from -- including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz.

She just might have met her match -- that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the '70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.

Photos courtesy of Netflix.

Photos: Netflix Shares First Look FIREFLY LANE Final Season
Roan Curtis as Young Kate, Ali Skovbye as Young Tully

Photos: Netflix Shares First Look FIREFLY LANE Final Season
Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully

Photos: Netflix Shares First Look FIREFLY LANE Final Season
Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully

Photos: Netflix Shares First Look FIREFLY LANE Final Season
Roan Curtis as Young Kate, Ali Skovbye as Young Tully



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 3, 2022

The excitement continues on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer. Watch clips from this week's episodes now!