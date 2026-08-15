Photos: MARVEL'S SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS Renewed for Season 7 on Disney Jr.

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends' has been greenlit for a seventh season on Disney Jr. and Disney+. With nearly 1.3 billion hours streamed on Disney+ globally, the series is Marvel's most-watched TV series on the platform and the longest-running Spider-Man series overall. It introduces a whole new generation of young fans to Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, who together form Team Spidey and go on adventures to protect their community. The announcement was made by Alyssa Sapire, head of Disney Jr., Original Programming and Strategy, during the 'Celebrate 65 Years of Marvel's Spider-Man!' panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Photo Credit: Disney







A first look at the 'Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up!' special was also shown during the panel, where it was revealed that GRAMMY Award-nominated musicians Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy and Este Haim of HAIM will voice villains Jack O'Lantern and Hallows Eve. Stump also serves as the series' composer/songwriter on 'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends' and wrote two new songs for the special, including 'Hallows' Eve Theme.' Both songs will be released by Walt Disney Records tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 16, on all digital platforms. 'Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up!' premieres Thursday, Sept. 24 (7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. on Demand, streaming next day on Disney+.

All episodes of Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Disney+. Season 5, which debuted in the U.S. and select international markets last month, is currently off to the strongest start of any new season since Season 1 based on hours viewed on Disney+. Season 6 is set to debut in 2027, followed by Season 7 in 2028.

About 'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends'

'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends' follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Super Heroes to defeat foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

The series is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons. Harrison Wilcox, Bart Jennett and Chris Moreno are executive producers, alongside Becca Topol, who serves as co-executive producer/story editor, and Steve Grover as supervising producer. Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is the series' songwriter/composer.



Photo Credit: Disney

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...