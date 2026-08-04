Photos: LAUGH TILL IT HURTS: Anthony Rodia Releases New Comedy Special
The special was filmed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts and directed by Charlie Fonville.
By: Joshua Wright
Comedian Anthony Rodia has released his second one-hour stand-up special, LAUGH TILL IT HURTS, now available on Prime Video, Apple TV and additional digital platforms through Comedy Dynamics and Super Nice Guys. The special sees Rodia turning his observational humor toward family, marriage and the everyday chaos that comes with both, building on the momentum of his earlier breakout special.