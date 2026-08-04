Photos: LAUGH TILL IT HURTS: Anthony Rodia Releases New Comedy Special

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Comedian Anthony Rodia has released his second one-hour stand-up special, LAUGH TILL IT HURTS, now available on Prime Video, Apple TV and additional digital platforms through Comedy Dynamics and Super Nice Guys. The special sees Rodia turning his observational humor toward family, marriage and the everyday chaos that comes with both, building on the momentum of his earlier breakout special.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...