Photos: Inside Look at Season 2 of Peacock's RUTHERFORD FALLS

In Season 2 of Peacock's hit comedy RUTHERFORD FALLS, life-long best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).

Rutherford Falls represents a breakthrough moment in Native representation in comedy television both in front of and behind the camera. Rutherford Falls is one of the largest Indigenous writer's rooms on television with six Native writers staffed on the series including co-creator and executive producer Sierra Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Tai Leclaire (Kanien'kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi'kmaq), Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Tazbah Chavez (Bishop Paiute/Diné/San Carlos Apache), Dash Turner (Yurok) and Azie Dungey (Pamunkey).

The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The series stars Ed Helms (The Office, The Hangover), Jana Schmieding (Reservation Dogs), Michael Greyeyes (I Know This Much Is True), Jesse Leigh (Heathers) and Dustin Milligan (Schitt's Creek).

Take an inside look at Season 2 below! The season is set to premiere on June 16, 2022. The season consists of eight episodes at thirty minutes each.

