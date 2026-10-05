Photos: HAPPY'S PLACE Season 3 Trailer and Key Art Released by NBC

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

NBC has released the official trailer, key art, and first-look photos for Season 3 of HAPPY'S PLACE, the comedy starring Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn. Season 3 premieres October 23 at 8:00pm on NBC.

About the Series

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) inherits her father's tavern (Happy's Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), a twenty-something half-sister that she never knew she had.

Season 3 will build on the demise of the romantic aspect of the relationship between Emmett and Bobbie, but will it really come to an end and stay in the 'friend zone'? Isabella's speakeasy takes off and the success of it affects how she decides to move through the world both professionally and personally. As for Gabby, her mother has moved to Knoxville and they are now living together so that relationship will be tested. Steve will decide it's time to start living his life and not continue to hide behind his OCD. Takoda will have challenges that will affect the way people at the bar perceive him. One thing we know for sure, they will all be there for each other. The series stars Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn.

Writer Kevin Abbott executive produces with Reba McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Pamela Fryman, Julie Abbott, and Franco Bario.

'Happy's Place' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott.

Guest Stars

Happy's Place casts James Denton (Desperate Housewives) as a guest star.

Returning guest stars include Jane Lynch recurring as 'Val,' as well as Justina Machado as 'Maritza.'

James Denton will play 'JB,' a handsome patron at the bar who immediately captures the attention of both Gabby and Bobbie, but, ultimately, it's Bobbie he wishes to pursue.

Denton previously guest starred in the original 'Reba' series, reuniting Denton with Reba McEntire on-screen.











Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 11 Hrs 03 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me