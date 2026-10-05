Photos: HAPPY'S PLACE Season 3 Trailer and Key Art Released by NBC
The NBC comedy stars Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, and Rex Linn in new storylines involving romance, personal growth, and family challenges.
NBC has released the official trailer, key art, and first-look photos for Season 3 of HAPPY'S PLACE, the comedy starring Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn. Season 3 premieres October 23 at 8:00pm on NBC.
About the Series
Bobbie (Reba McEntire) inherits her father's tavern (Happy's Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), a twenty-something half-sister that she never knew she had.
Season 3 will build on the demise of the romantic aspect of the relationship between Emmett and Bobbie, but will it really come to an end and stay in the 'friend zone'? Isabella's speakeasy takes off and the success of it affects how she decides to move through the world both professionally and personally. As for Gabby, her mother has moved to Knoxville and they are now living together so that relationship will be tested. Steve will decide it's time to start living his life and not continue to hide behind his OCD. Takoda will have challenges that will affect the way people at the bar perceive him. One thing we know for sure, they will all be there for each other. The series stars Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn.
Writer Kevin Abbott executive produces with Reba McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Pamela Fryman, Julie Abbott, and Franco Bario.
'Happy's Place' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott.
Guest Stars
Happy's Place casts James Denton (Desperate Housewives) as a guest star.
Returning guest stars include Jane Lynch recurring as 'Val,' as well as Justina Machado as 'Maritza.'
James Denton will play 'JB,' a handsome patron at the bar who immediately captures the attention of both Gabby and Bobbie, but, ultimately, it's Bobbie he wishes to pursue.
Denton previously guest starred in the original 'Reba' series, reuniting Denton with Reba McEntire on-screen.
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