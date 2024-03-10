Photos: Go Inside the SXSW Premiere of I DON'T UNDERSTAND YOU with Casamigos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night in Austin, Casamigos kicked off SXSW by celebrating the premiere of I Don’t Understand You, starring Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells. Guests, including the cast and more enjoyed an alfresco after party while sipping on Casamigos cocktails.

See the photos below!

Casamigos served two specialty cocktails curated for the evening: Strawberry Basil Smash and Spicy Watermelon Mint Margaritas, as well as tray passing Mezcal Ranch Waters.