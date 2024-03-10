Photos: Go Inside the SXSW Premiere of I DON'T UNDERSTAND YOU with Casamigos

Casamigos served two specialty cocktails curated for the evening: Strawberry Basil Smash and Spicy Watermelon Mint Margaritas, as well as tray passing Mezcal Ranch Waters
Last night in Austin, Casamigos kicked off SXSW by celebrating the premiere of I Don’t Understand You, starring Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells. Guests, including the cast and more enjoyed an alfresco after party while sipping on Casamigos cocktails.
See the photos below!
Casamigos served two specialty cocktails curated for the evening: Strawberry Basil Smash and Spicy Watermelon Mint Margaritas, as well as tray passing Mezcal Ranch Waters.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos
Nick Kroll and Guest
Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells
Cast of I Don't Understand You
Videos