Photos: First Look at Ethan & April's Wedding on CHICAGO MED
The midseason finale airs Wednesday, December 7 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).
Love is in the air on "Chicago Med," when Dr. Ethan Choi and nurse practitioner April Sexton take a walk down the aisle and exchange vows in a memorable midseason finale airing Wednesday, December 7 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT). With familiar faces on hand to witness the nuptials, the newlyweds set their sights on the future ahead.
Will relies on Crockett and Med's newly donated OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles helps an elderly confused patient who's mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. As their wedding day approaches, Ethan and April run into some roadblocks.
Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.
"Chicago Med" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.
Photos by: George Burns Jr./NBC
Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton, R.A. Logan as Priest, Brian Tee as Ethan Choi
Djassi DaCosta Johnson as Aprila??s sister (and sister in real life), Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton, Brian Tee as Ethan Choi, R.A. Logan as Priest
Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, Marc Grapey at Peter Kalmick, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles, Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel, Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead
