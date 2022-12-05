Photos: First Look at Ethan & April's Wedding on CHICAGO MED

Love is in the air on "Chicago Med," when Dr. Ethan Choi and nurse practitioner April Sexton take a walk down the aisle and exchange vows in a memorable midseason finale airing Wednesday, December 7 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT). With familiar faces on hand to witness the nuptials, the newlyweds set their sights on the future ahead.

Will relies on Crockett and Med's newly donated OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles helps an elderly confused patient who's mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. As their wedding day approaches, Ethan and April run into some roadblocks.

Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

"Chicago Med" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Photos by: George Burns Jr./NBC