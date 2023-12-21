Photos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disney's Christmas Day Parade

The “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” is MONDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/9:00-11:00 a.m. PST).

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time

Aladdin Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $85
Cast
Photos
Videos

Julianne Hough and Derek Hough return as hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,” MONDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/9:00-11:00 a.m. PST).

During the parade, the Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” performing “Friend Like Me,” with Michael James Scott as the Genie and Adi Roy as Aladdin. Ariana DeBose will be performing "This Wish" from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish.”

In addition to the parade itself, musical performances for the “40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” include Mickey Guyton, Derek and Julianne Hough, The Smasking Pumpkins, and more.

Filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California with special performances from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i and aboard Disney Cruise Line, these beloved annual specials showcase spectacular performances of holiday classics and festive new favorites, highlight heartwarming family stories from around the globe, and offer special looks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.

Check out the photos here:

Aladdin
Michael James Scott, Casey Nicholaw, Adi Roy

Aladdin
Michael James Scott, Adi Roy

Aladdin
Michael James Scott, Adi Roy

Aladdin
Michael James Scott, Adi Roy

Aladdin
Ariana DeBose

Aladdin
Ariana DeBose

Aladdin
Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse

Aladdin
Santa Clause

Aladdin
Elsa

Aladdin
Donald Duck, Daisy Duck

Aladdin
Prince Naveen, Tiana, Rapunzel, Flynn Rider

Aladdin
Mickey Guyton

Aladdin
Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse

Aladdin
40TH ANNIVERSARY DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE

Aladdin
Belle

Aladdin
Clarabelle Cow

Aladdin
Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse

Aladdin
Derek Hough

Aladdin
The Smashing Pumpkins

Aladdin
The Smashing Pumpkins

Photos: ABC/Disney




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: ALADDIN Performs Prince Ali at the Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
Video: ALADDIN Performs 'Prince Ali' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch the cast of Aladdin on Broadway perform 'Prince Ali' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade!

2
Video: ALADDIN Understudy Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage Photo
Video: ALADDIN Understudy Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage

Mikayla Renfrow, who is currently in the ensemble of Aladdin and understudying the role of Jasmine, took to TikTok to share a story of how an airline went above and beyond to get her to the theatre on time when she was called last-minute into her understudy track.

3
Video: Go Inside Michael James Scotts Broadway Crib Photo
Video: Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib

When Michael James Scott isn't making magic onstage in Broadway's Aladdin, you'll find him backstage at the New Amsterdam Theatre in his fully decked out dressing room. Check out a full tour of his Broadway crib in the video here!

4
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scotts Broadway Wishes Come True Photo
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True

As Disney's Aladdin continues its 9th year on Broadway, the show has truly had a friend in Michael James Scott along the way. In this video, watch as he chats more with Richard Ridge about the joys of playing one of Broadway's most beloved characters. 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Aladdin Logo Magnet Aladdin Logo Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disney's Christmas Day ParadePhotos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disney's Christmas Day Parade
Walter Murch, Kate Amend, Stephen Lovejoy To Be Honored By American Cinema EditorsWalter Murch, Kate Amend, Stephen Lovejoy To Be Honored By American Cinema Editors
THE HOLDOVERS Will Be Released on Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital This Holiday SeasonTHE HOLDOVERS Will Be Released on Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital This Holiday Season
Television Academy Foundation Announces New Board MembersTelevision Academy Foundation Announces New Board Members

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WONKA
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON