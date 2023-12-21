Photos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disney's Christmas Day Parade

Julianne Hough and Derek Hough return as hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,” MONDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/9:00-11:00 a.m. PST).

During the parade, the Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” performing “Friend Like Me,” with Michael James Scott as the Genie and Adi Roy as Aladdin. Ariana DeBose will be performing "This Wish" from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish.”

In addition to the parade itself, musical performances for the “40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” include Mickey Guyton, Derek and Julianne Hough, The Smasking Pumpkins, and more.

Filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California with special performances from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i and aboard Disney Cruise Line, these beloved annual specials showcase spectacular performances of holiday classics and festive new favorites, highlight heartwarming family stories from around the globe, and offer special looks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.

Photos: ABC/Disney