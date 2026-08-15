Photos: AHSOKA Season 2 to Premiere Exclusively on Disney+

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Season 2 of AHSOKA, Lucasfilm's Emmy Award-winning series, is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+. The new season continues the story of Ahsoka Tano, once again played by Rosario Dawson, as she navigates the aftermath of the Empire's fall and the New Republic's uncertain rise while confronting the threat posed by Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Season 2 continues the story of Ahsoka Tano and her extraordinary journey beyond the known galaxy. As Ahsoka and her Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren travel across a mysterious and perilous world to find their way home, their friends Hera, Ezra, Zeb, and Chopper, must face the powerful Grand Admiral Thrawn and his sinister allies, who seek to plunge the New Republic into war. Season 1 of 'Ahsoka,' along with the full Star Wars Collection, is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

'Ahsoka' stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, Rory McCann, and Hayden Christensen. The directors are Dave Filoni, Jennifer Getzinger, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Anders Engström. The series is written by Dave Filoni, who also serves as an executive producer along with Jon Favreau and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is the co-executive producer, and John Bartnicki and Joan Schneider are the producers.

Series creator Dave Filoni, along with cast members Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi, appeared at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, where the teaser trailer and poster for the new season were shown publicly for the first time. Season 1 of AHSOKA remains available to stream on Disney+ along with the full Star Wars Collection.

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