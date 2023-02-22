Photo: Sam Smith Teases AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Cameo

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sam Smith Teases AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Cameo

The second season of the series is currently in production.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Sam Smith has teased their appearance on the second season of HBO Max's popular Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That.

"Up to something unholy on set," Smith revealed, posing near their trailer on set. The photos were also shared by the series' official Instagram account.

The second season of the series is currently filming, with star and executive producer Cynthia Nixon recently confirming that she will return to direct an episode of the season.

The season one cast also included Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus the addition of Tony Danza.

Executive producers were Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

Directors also included King, Gillian Robespierre, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series "Sex and the City" was created by Darren Star and based on the book "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.

Smith has racked up over 37 million adjusted album sales, 276 million single sales and 50 billion career streams. A four-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam also holds two Guinness World Records - for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe winning "Writing's on the Wall").



