Photo: Matthew McConaughey's Madame Tussauds New York Wax Figure Unveiled

That’s what you gotta love about this wax figure, man. You get older, but it stays the same age. Today, Madame Tussauds New York REVEALED Academy-Award winning actor, Matthew McConaughey’s brand new wax figure. McConaughey met his wax figure during his appearance on The View, where he also shared details about his new children’s book, “Just Because.”

McConaughey’s figure is wearing an emerald green suit styled with a white shirt and a white pocket square with a red border. The outfit also includes white and green shoes and minimal gold jewelry. The look is inspired by his 2021 Tonight Show appearance in New York City.

Guests will have the chance to interact with McConaughey’s figure in the Glow Gala room, which is inspired by New York’s gala scene and packed with superstars. “We’re so proud to welcome a brand-new Matthew McConaughey wax figure to our attraction. He’s such a celebrated actor and we can’t wait for people to meet his wax twin,” said Marketing Manager at Madame Tussauds New York, Eliza Rose.

McConaughey had his first breakout role in the infamous coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused. Since that time, he has made a name for himself in multi-genre films, including How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Wedding Planner, Failure to Launch, Magic Mike, The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar, and more.

His most famous role was his portrayal of Ron Woodroof in DALLAS Buyers Club that earned McConaughey many acting awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Drama, and the Academy Award for Best Actor.

He was also recognized as People’s “Sexist Man Alive” in 2005 and Time Magazine included the actor in their annual Time100 list as one of the "Most Influential People in the World" in 2014. McConaughey is a loving husband and father of three and serves as a professor of practice at the University of Texas.

You can check out his brand-new figure at Madame Tussauds New York available for fans beginning September 13. To plan a trip to Madame Tussauds New York, please visit Click Here.

Watch the unveiling on The View here: