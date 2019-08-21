Photo Flash: Netflix Releases BIG MOUTH Season Three Teaser Art, First Look Photos

Netflix has released the first look teaser and photos from season three of Big Mouth. Big Mouth is a half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the glorious nightmare that is teenage puberty.

See the photos below!

Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein are among those who lend their voice to the series.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the series.

Big Mouth is a Netflix production.





