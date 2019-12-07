Photo Flash: Inside the Premiere For Showtime's WORK IN PROGRESS

On Friday, December 6, SHOWTIME hosted the premiere for the new comedy series WORK IN PROGRESS. The screening was held at the AMC River East 21 in Chicago and was followed by a reception at the Beacon Tavern.

The premiere was introduced by executive producer Lilly Wachowski and series star and executive producer Abby McEnany. Also in attendance were creator and EP Tim Mason, series stars Julia Sweeney, Theo Germaine, Karin Anglin and Celeste Pechous. The new series will premiere on SHOWTIME on Sunday, December 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Barry Brecheisen/SHOWTIME





