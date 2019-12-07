Photo Flash: Inside the Premiere For Showtime's WORK IN PROGRESS

On Friday, December 6, SHOWTIME hosted the premiere for the new comedy series WORK IN PROGRESS. The screening was held at the AMC River East 21 in Chicago and was followed by a reception at the Beacon Tavern.

The premiere was introduced by executive producer Lilly Wachowski and series star and executive producer Abby McEnany. Also in attendance were creator and EP Tim Mason, series stars Julia Sweeney, Theo Germaine, Karin Anglin and Celeste Pechous. The new series will premiere on SHOWTIME on Sunday, December 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Barry Brecheisen/SHOWTIME

Tim Mason and Erin Mason

Abby McEnany and Julia Sweeney

Abby McEnany and Theo Germaine

Theo Germaine and guests

Theo Germaine

Armand Fields, Theo Germaine and Parker Guidry

Parker Guidry

Echaka Agba

Armand Fields

Gerry Neugent

Nancy McCabe-Kelly

Karin Anglin

(Julia Sweeney, Bruce Jarchow, Nancy McCabe-Kelly, Celeste Pechous, Lilly Wachowski, Abby McEnany, Tim Mason and Karin Anglin

Lilly Wachowski, Abby McEnany and Tim Mason

Lilly Wachowski

Tim Mason

Abby McEnany

Julia Sweeney

Celeste Pechous

Tim Kazurinsky

Marcel Wilks

Bruce Jarchow

Peter Guidry, Dane Verlo and Eli Sulkowski

Julia Sweeney, Celeste Pechous and Tim Mason

Theo Germaine and Gerry Neugent

Gerry Neugent and guest

Parker Guidry and guests

Marcel Wilks and Eamonn Walker

Guests

Lilly Wachowski and Abby McEnany

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany

Atmopshere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS

Lilly Wachowski

Atmosphere at the SHOWTIME Series Premiere Event for WORK IN PROGRESS



