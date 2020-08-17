Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at THE DUCHESS, Coming to Netflix

Check out the official trailer and more!

Aug. 17, 2020  

From creator, executive producer, writer and star Katherine Ryan comes The Duchess, the comedian's debut scripted comedy series which follows the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she begins to debate having a second child with her greatest enemy -- Olive's dad. But can two wrongs make another right?

Check out photos and the trailer below!

Executive Producers: Katherine Ryan; Dave Becky & Josh Lieberman for 3Arts; and Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, and Ed Macdonald for Clerkenwell Films (The End of the F***ing World).

For more info visit: www.netflix.com/TheDuchess

Photo Credit: Simon Ridgway/NETFLIX

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan, Steen Raskopoulos

Katherine Ryan, Rory Keenan

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan


