Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX

Aug. 7, 2019  

With production underway, FX today shared a first look at the cast of the upcoming FX limited series Mrs. America. The images from unit photography were revealed by John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Networks and FX Production, during the Executive Session of FX Networks' presentation to the Television Critics Association.

See the photos below!

Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Blanchett. Through the eyes of the women of that era - both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus - the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

Mrs. America is written by Emmy(R) Award winning writer Dahvi Waller (Mad Men) and Executive Produced by two-time Academy Award(R) nominee Stacey Sher, Waller, Coco Francini, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, and Blanchett, with Micah Schraft and James Skotchdopole serving as Co-Executive Producers. The limited series is produced by FX Productions. Boden & Fleck, who most recently co-wrote and directed the blockbuster feature Captain Marvel, will direct the first two episodes of Mrs. America.

Mrs. America marks the first series regular role in an American television program for Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award and Golden Globe(R) Award winner.

Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/FX

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX
Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX
Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX
Sarah Paulson as Alice

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX
Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX
Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX
Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX
Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX
John Slattery as Fred Schlafly

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX
James Marsden as Phil Crane



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Like New Work? Catch a Sneak Peek of the First Annual Rave Theater Festival!
  • Photo Flash: Company of MCC's MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW Strikes a Pose
  • Photo Flash: Town & Country Hosts an Afternoon with OKLAHOMA!
  • VIDEO: The Skivvies Take Over Joe's Pub with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Bonnie Milligan and Many More!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup