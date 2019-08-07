Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne in MRS. AMERICA on FX

With production underway, FX today shared a first look at the cast of the upcoming FX limited series Mrs. America. The images from unit photography were revealed by John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Networks and FX Production, during the Executive Session of FX Networks' presentation to the Television Critics Association.



See the photos below!

Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Blanchett. Through the eyes of the women of that era - both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus - the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

Mrs. America is written by Emmy(R) Award winning writer Dahvi Waller (Mad Men) and Executive Produced by two-time Academy Award(R) nominee Stacey Sher, Waller, Coco Francini, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, and Blanchett, with Micah Schraft and James Skotchdopole serving as Co-Executive Producers. The limited series is produced by FX Productions. Boden & Fleck, who most recently co-wrote and directed the blockbuster feature Captain Marvel, will direct the first two episodes of Mrs. America.

Mrs. America marks the first series regular role in an American television program for Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award and Golden Globe(R) Award winner.





