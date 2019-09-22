Photo Flash: Eva Longoria, Nicole Scherzinger, Will Arnett, and More Attend the Annual Summer Spectacular to Benefit the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention

The Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention celebrated its highly anticipated Summer Spectacular on Saturday, September 21st. The invitation-only gala marked the 14th year of the foundation. The foundation and its signature Brent's Club program seek to build strong educational and social communities in some of L.A.'s most socioeconomically challenged neighborhoods to offer positive alternatives to drug use.

The evening, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, was hosted by Eva Longoria and featured musical performances by Sheila E. and Pia Toscano. The foundation bestowed the Spirit of Sobriety Award upon Will Arnett, who has been very candid both personally and through his work on Flaked, about his sobriety. Past recipients of the award include Joe Manganiello, Rob Lowe, Jack Osbourne, Harry Hamlin, Sugar Ray Leonard, Christopher Lawford Kennedy, and Patrick J. Kennedy.

Prominent entertainment industry leaders and celebrities gathered to recognize advances in the fight against addiction and rally around the growing movement to end the disease. Notable attendees included: Adrienne Maloof, Alex Meneses, Anne Winters, Ashley Wahler, Blanca Blanco, Evan Ross, Harry Hamlin, Jason Wahler, Jo Champa, Joe Cortese, John Savage, Joy Corrigan, Kathy Hilton, Katherine Kelly Lang, Lu Parker, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Mike Binder, Nicole Scherzinger, Peta Murgatroyd, Priscilla Presley, Rick Hilton, Sugar Ray Leonardand Vaja.

During Saturday's Summer Spectacular foundation creators Robert and Linell Shapiro presented three full ride college scholarships and ten $5000 college scholarships to members of Brent's Club, its educational drug prevention program, for successfully completing high school without failing a drug test.

The gala raised money for the heart and soul of the foundation, Brent's Club which was created as a drug prevention program working in conjunction with The Boys & Girls Club of America. Brent's Club programs educate pre-teens and teens about the consequences of drug use and works to prevent the formation of dangerous habits, actively showing children how to lead drug-free lives. Members participate in regular drug testing and as a free, rewards-based program, it sponsors community outings and once-in-a-lifetime activities, from NBA star basketball camps to celebrity meet-and-greets. Ultimately, a number of sober graduates are rewarded with college scholarships funded by the foundation. Brent's Club currently serves over 5,213 children through programs in 16 locations in Boyle Heights (sponsored by the L.A. Dodgers), Monterey Park, Malibu, Long Beach, the Bronx (sponsored by the New York Giants) and Chicago (sponsored by the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls). Brent's Club just launched their newest location at the Learning Lab Ventures in North East LA (sponsored by the Detroit Pistons) and will have three more locations opening before the end of the year.





