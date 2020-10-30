Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
The socially distanced red carpet premiere of "Shelf Life" happened October 28, 2020 at Manhattan's Bar Nine.
Gianmarco Soresi's (Netflix's "Bonding," "Hustlers") first comedy special, "Shelf Life," is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
The stand-up special, directed three-time Emmy® award winner Andy Buck, features behind-the-scenes documentary-style footage that chronicles Soresi's journey doing live comedy in the unpredictable and ever-changing world of Covid-19.
Shelf Life is written and performed by Gianmarco Soresi. Executive produced by Emmy® winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Thrapp Theatrics). Produced by Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand (Edge In Motion Productions). Associate produced by Ross Baron.
Gianmarco Soresi
Gianmarco Soresi, Jacklyn Thrapp and Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand
Lindsay-Elizabeth, Jacklyn Thrapp
Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand
Ross Baron
Gianmarco Soresi and JT Anderson
Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand and Jacklyn Thrapp
Gianmarco Soresi and Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand
Gianmarco Soresi and Jacklyn Thrapp
Jacklyn Thrapp, Graylyn Roose and Jane Lednovich
Jacklyn Thrapp, Bobby Alan, Anastasia Lykova
Reise Hooper and Millie Gibson
Gianmarco Soresi with Ross Baron Jacklyn Thrapp and Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand