Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE

Article Pixel

The socially distanced red carpet premiere of "Shelf Life" happened October 28, 2020 at Manhattan's Bar Nine.

Oct. 30, 2020  

Gianmarco Soresi's (Netflix's "Bonding," "Hustlers") first comedy special, "Shelf Life," is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

The socially distanced red carpet premiere of "Shelf Life" happened October 28, 2020 at Manhattan's Bar Nine.

The stand-up special, directed three-time Emmy® award winner Andy Buck, features behind-the-scenes documentary-style footage that chronicles Soresi's journey doing live comedy in the unpredictable and ever-changing world of Covid-19.

Shelf Life is written and performed by Gianmarco Soresi. Executive produced by Emmy® winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Thrapp Theatrics). Produced by Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand (Edge In Motion Productions). Associate produced by Ross Baron.

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Gianmarco Soresi

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Gianmarco Soresi, Jacklyn Thrapp and Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Lindsay-Elizabeth, Jacklyn Thrapp

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Jacklyn Thrapp

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Ross Baron

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Christae Evanson

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Gianmarco Soresi and JT Anderson

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand and Jacklyn Thrapp

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Gianmarco Soresi and Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Gianmarco Soresi and Jacklyn Thrapp

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Georgia Warner

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Jacklyn Thrapp, Graylyn Roose and Jane Lednovich

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Jacklyn Thrapp, Bobby Alan, Anastasia Lykova

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Reise Hooper and Millie Gibson

Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE
Gianmarco Soresi with Ross Baron Jacklyn Thrapp and Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Netflix Announces BATTLE: FREESTYLE
  • DANCING WITH THE STARS Holds 'Disney Night' Next Week
  • AMERICAN MASTERS Announces New Documentary on Twyla Tharp
  • Cellista's Latest Album RAGE Debuts As A Dance Film on October 15