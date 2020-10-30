Photo Flash: Check Out the New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE

The socially distanced red carpet premiere of "Shelf Life" happened October 28, 2020 at Manhattan's Bar Nine.

Gianmarco Soresi's (Netflix's "Bonding," "Hustlers") first comedy special, "Shelf Life," is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

The stand-up special, directed three-time Emmy® award winner Andy Buck, features behind-the-scenes documentary-style footage that chronicles Soresi's journey doing live comedy in the unpredictable and ever-changing world of Covid-19.

Shelf Life is written and performed by Gianmarco Soresi. Executive produced by Emmy® winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Thrapp Theatrics). Produced by Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand (Edge In Motion Productions). Associate produced by Ross Baron.

