Photo Flash: AMC Releases First Look at BETTER CALL SAUL Season Five

AMC announced today that Better Call Saul, produced by Sony Pictures Television, will return with a special two-night premiere event on February 23 and 24, 2020. The highly anticipated and explosive fifth season will premiere on Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c following a new episode of The Walking Dead. The season will continue the next night, Monday, February 24 , with an encore presentation of the season premiere at 8:00 p.m. ET/7c followed by the season's second episode at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c . Subsequent episodes will air Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c .

AMC also released season five first-look images, see them below!

In the 10-epsiode fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill's (Odenkirk) decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton, and is executive produced by showrunner Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. Better Call Saul garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over four seasons, has earned 32 Emmy® Award nominations, three Golden Globe® Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics' Choice Awards, two Television Critics Association Awards and three AFI Awards for "TV Programs of the Year," among many other Guild nominations.





