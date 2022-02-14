Photo: Check Out a New DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA Poster

Focus Features has debuted a new official poster for the upcoming Downton Abbey: A New Era. The official trailer will be released tomorrow, February 15.

The original principal cast of DOWNTON ABBEY will all once again return for the second film. In addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï will join the cast.

The original principal cast features Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.