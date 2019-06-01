Philosopher Peter Singer and AMITYVILLE: MT. MISERY ROAD Horror Director To Be Guests On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

World-renowned moral philosopher/author Peter Singer and Chuck Morrongiello, the director of the horror film AMITYVILLE: MT. MISERY ROAD, are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

Peter Singer is a Laureate Professor at the University of Melbourne and Ira W. deCamp Professor of Bioethics in the University Center for Human Values at Princeton University. He is the co-founder of The Life You Can Save, a nonprofit devoted to improving the lives of people living in extreme poverty. Through the years, he has appeared in numerous documentaries and TV series including 'Animal People: The Humane Movement in America,' 'Lake of Fire,' 'Monkeys, Rats and Me: Animal Testing,' 'Examined Life,' and 'A Delicate Balance: The Truth.' He is probably most well-known for his book 'Animal Liberation,' in which he argues in favor of vegetarianism. His recent books include 'Ethics in the Real World: 82 Brief Essays on Things That Matter,' in which Singer applies his way of thinking to issues like climate change, abortion and euthanasia, and 'Marx: A Very Short Introduction,' in which he identifies the central themes in Marx's thought.

AMITYVILLE: MT. MISERY ROAD is the chilling tale of a young married couple's journey on a byway near Amityville, N.Y. that has been cursed for hundreds of years. The film features Charlie and Buzi, played by Chuck Morrongiello and Karolina Morrongiello, who travel to the mysterious Mt. Misery Road, which is haunted by legendary stories of creatures such as Mothman, Hellhound and ghosts from an old asylum. Buzi and Charlie fight to keep their sanity through one throat-clenching episode after another, but the force of evil gradually takes over.

Chuck and Karolina created Amityville: Mt. Misery Road in a unique creative way. Filmed on Long Island, the movie exudes a sense of unordinary realism. It won an award for the best motion picture at the Horror Hotel Festival in Ohio in 2018. The Morrongiellos interviewed real people about their ghostly experiences before completing the movie. The film is deeply rooted in historical tension and past tragedies. Centuries ago, as the first European settlers arrived on Long Island, Native American tribes tried to persuade them to avoid this forbidden area. They believed it to be cursed. Today, the road is a tourist attraction, and the location for the movie AMITYVILLE: MT. MISERY ROAD.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include composer Marco Seltrami, composer Gabriel Yared, Eric Stoltz, Tom Berenger, Astra Taylor, Ric Burns, Rory Kennedy, Jim Breuer, Peter Yarrow, Big Daddy Kane and Jimmy Webb.





