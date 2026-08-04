Phillip Phillips to Release LET'S GO FAR: VOL 1 EP September 4

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Phillip Phillips is set to release his new EP LET'S GO FAR: VOL. 1 on September 4, marking a rootsy, Americana-leaning chapter in his career. The release will be led by the focus track MY DARK PLACES, with a new song, REMEMBER ME, arriving August 14 as an instant-grat track ahead of the EP. The new music follows earlier singles HOMESICK and LET'S GO FAR, which introduced this stripped-down, front-porch songwriting direction.

For this project, Phillip is stepping into a new, more rootsy, Americana-leaning chapter — the kind of raw, front-porch songwriting that first put him on the map. Following a run of renewed visibility, Phillip returned with 'Homesick' as the first taste of this new era — a quiet homage to his five-times-platinum debut 'Home,' and a signal that this chapter would be about rootedness before anything else. From there, 'Let's Go Far' picked up the thread, reflecting on how far he's come and the strength to keep moving forward — less a comeback than the next chapter of the same story.

On August 14, he'll continue this momentum with 'Remember Me' as an instant-grat track, ahead of his new EP Let's Go Far: Vol. 1, out September 4th, led by the focus track 'My Dark Places.'

Phillip's five-times-platinum debut 'Home' is still the most successful winner's song in American Idol history, and he's since built a durable, independent career — 4.2 million monthly Spotify listeners and stages alongside John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen. Now fully independent and creatively recalibrated, this new music leans into that Americana, singer-songwriter identity more than anything he's released in years.

About Phillip Phillips

Since releasing his five-times-platinum debut single 'Home' in spring 2012, Phillip Phillips has released three chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages across the globe. With his soulful vocals and ruggedly warm sensibilities, the Georgia-bred 32-year-old saw his first full-length effort, The World from the Side of the Moon, go platinum after debuting at #4 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2014 his second album, Behind the Light, offered up the lead anthemic folk-rock radio hit 'Raging Fire.' Phillips released 'Miles' in the summer of 2017 as he toured North America with the Goo Goo Dolls, as a precursor to his third full-length, Collateral. After exiting 19/Interscope, Phillip returned to making music that was most authentic to him and released 'Love Like That' in 2022. In 2023, Phillips released his first album as an independent artist, Drift Back, with Top 15 AC hits 'Dancing With Your Shadows' and 'Love Like That.' Now fully independent and creatively recalibrated, Phillips has stepped into his most rootsy, Americana-leaning era yet, introduced by 'Homesick' and 'Let's Go Far.' He continues that momentum with the instant-grat track 'Remember Me,' out August 14, ahead of his new EP Let's Go Far: Vol. 1, out September 4th.

Phillips first broke through with his five-times-platinum debut single HOME in 2012, which remains the top-selling winner's song in American Idol history. He has since released three chart-topping albums, including THE WORLD FROM THE SIDE OF THE MOON, BEHIND THE LIGHT, and COLLATERAL, and toured with artists including John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen. Now independent, he released DRIFT BACK in 2023 as his first album outside a major label.

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