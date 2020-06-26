Peter Westervelt Wins Award For Best New Director For 'You Were Always' at NICE International Film Festival

Peter Westervelt, wins award for Best New Director for the short film, he wrote and directed, "You Were Always" at The NICE International Film Festival that streamed online June 22-26, 2020.

The film received three other nominations: Best Lead Actress in a Short Film (Laurissa Romain), Best Supporting Actor in a Short Film, (Logan Sutherland), and Best Cinematography (Peter Westervelt). https://www.filmfestinternational.com/nice/

"You Were Always" was written and directed by Peter Westervelt, produced by 3 Neon Signs, founded by Jeff H. Davis (A Dresser) Peter Westervelt and Krysta Rodgriguez (Daybreak, Smash, In The Heights, Addams Family).

The cast includes Laurissa Romain,(Broadway's South Pacific, Top Five), Granit Lahu (Kurt, The Ranger) and Logan Sutherland (Bluebloods, Almost Family).

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You