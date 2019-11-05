Peter Ramsey Will Direct LOVE IN VAIN at Paramount

Deadline reports that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" director Peter Ramsey will direct "Love In Vain," a new biopic about Blues pioneer Robert Johnson.

This will be Ramsey's live-action feature directorial debut.

Here is a bio of Johnson from Deadline:

Johnson's singing, guitar playing and songwriting skills during the 1930s later influenced a generation of musicians including Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and Robert Plant. The Mississippi native had a poorly documented life and death, living a short life until the age of 27. In fact, some record producers such as John Hammond were unaware that Johnson had even died; Hammond trying to seek the singer out for a Carnegie Hall concert following Johnson's death. This gave rise to the legend that Johnson sold his soul to the devil at a local crossroads to achieve musical success. He is revered as the inventor of the Delta Blues style. Playing mostly street corners and juke joints during his career, Johnson's recordings were limited yielding 29 distinct songs recorded by famed COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame producer Don Law. These songs, recorded at a low fidelity, were released as 10-inch, 78 rpm singles from 1937-1938. Johnson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its first induction ceremony, in 1986, as an early influence on rock and roll. He was also awarded a posthumous Grammy Award in 1991 for The Complete Recordings, a 1990 compilation album. His single "Cross Road Blues" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998, and he was given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories