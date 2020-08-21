Pedro Pascal Eyeing Role in THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT

Pascal will play a Nicolas Cage superfan.

GAME OF THRONES STAR Pedro Pascal is being considered for a lead role in THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT, according to TheWrap.

Pascal played the unforgettable Oberyn Martell in GAME OF THRONES. It was a role that culminated in one of the shows most shocking moments. He has appeared Off-Broadway in MAPLE AND VINE in 2011. Also well known for roles in NARCOS, KINGSMAN: GOLDEN CIRCLE, and THE MANDALORIAN, Pascal has proven his ability to tackle an action packed role. However, how will he stand against the master of full-blown action films, Nicolas Cage?

We've all heard the jokes about Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage in every movie he's ever appeared in. What you cannot deny is that Cage goes full out for every role. NATIONAL TREASURE is a national treasure, MOONLIGHT is enchanting, and MANDY is totally bonkers. Popcorn films wouldn't be what they are today without Cage's intensity.

However, Nicolas Cage actually WILL play Nicolas Cage in THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT. Pascal will play Javi, a superfan who goes too far and puts the star's life at risk. Cage will have to lean on his action hero training to escape.

Tom Gormican will direct who co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

