Peacock and REELZ Partner on New Streaming Deal Encompassing Live Linear Channel and VOD

Peacock is expanding its content portfolio with the addition of new streaming partner REELZ, the independent television network best known for hit docuseries "On Patrol: Live" (OPL). Beginning March 1, Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers will be able to watch REELZ Channel on platform as well as have on-demand access to new "OPL" episodes next-day along with other select library content from REELZ.

REELZ is best known for its raw storytelling, including documenting the work of law enforcement, revealing the truth of cops on the street, and going deep inside the criminal justice system. Launching tomorrow on Peacock, the channel includes the network's top series "On Patrol: Live," "On Patrol: First Shift," "Jail," "Cops," "Autopsy: The Last Hours of..." and more.

Hit docuseries "On Patrol: Live" will stream on Peacock, airing live on REELZ every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. ET and will also be available next day on-demand. The show lifted the network to new heights in 2022 with audience gains of 270% in primetime among Adults 25-54, making REELZ the fastest growing cable network last year.

Peacock has built a dedicated fan base for documentaries and true-crime series with recent successes, including "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies," which launched as Peacock's most-watched unscripted series; "Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert"; and thought-provoking documentary exploring Barney the Dinosaur, "I Love You, You Hate Me."

REELZ joins a robust collection of beloved fan-favorite brands and channels across categories, including Sports (NFL Channel, GolfPass, Premier League), News (NBC News NOW, Sky News, TODAY All Day), Entertainment (Hallmark Channel, WWE and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Vault); and dozens more channels for every fan from reality, true crime, Spanish language, comedy and more at PeacockTV.com.

ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT REELZ

REELZ is a leading independent television network that is home to the hit original series "On Patrol: Live" that follows law enforcement officers live from a diverse mix of police departments and sheriff offices across America. REELZ original programming is focused on real people in revealing stories ranging from the critically acclaimed and award-winning "The Kennedys" to "Autopsy: The Last Hours of..." and the network is also home to true-crime stories and law enforcement action including "Gangsters: America's Most Wanted", "Mobsters", "COPS," "COPS Reloaded" and "Jail" that take place in real communities across America.