Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peacock and REELZ Partner on New Streaming Deal Encompassing Live Linear Channel and VOD

Peacock and REELZ Partner on New Streaming Deal Encompassing Live Linear Channel and VOD

The new channel will launch on March 1.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Peacock is expanding its content portfolio with the addition of new streaming partner REELZ, the independent television network best known for hit docuseries "On Patrol: Live" (OPL). Beginning March 1, Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers will be able to watch REELZ Channel on platform as well as have on-demand access to new "OPL" episodes next-day along with other select library content from REELZ.

REELZ is best known for its raw storytelling, including documenting the work of law enforcement, revealing the truth of cops on the street, and going deep inside the criminal justice system. Launching tomorrow on Peacock, the channel includes the network's top series "On Patrol: Live," "On Patrol: First Shift," "Jail," "Cops," "Autopsy: The Last Hours of..." and more.

Hit docuseries "On Patrol: Live" will stream on Peacock, airing live on REELZ every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. ET and will also be available next day on-demand. The show lifted the network to new heights in 2022 with audience gains of 270% in primetime among Adults 25-54, making REELZ the fastest growing cable network last year.

Peacock has built a dedicated fan base for documentaries and true-crime series with recent successes, including "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies," which launched as Peacock's most-watched unscripted series; "Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert"; and thought-provoking documentary exploring Barney the Dinosaur, "I Love You, You Hate Me."

REELZ joins a robust collection of beloved fan-favorite brands and channels across categories, including Sports (NFL Channel, GolfPass, Premier League), News (NBC News NOW, Sky News, TODAY All Day), Entertainment (Hallmark Channel, WWE and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Vault); and dozens more channels for every fan from reality, true crime, Spanish language, comedy and more at PeacockTV.com.

ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT REELZ

REELZ is a leading independent television network that is home to the hit original series "On Patrol: Live" that follows law enforcement officers live from a diverse mix of police departments and sheriff offices across America. REELZ original programming is focused on real people in revealing stories ranging from the critically acclaimed and award-winning "The Kennedys" to "Autopsy: The Last Hours of..." and the network is also home to true-crime stories and law enforcement action including "Gangsters: America's Most Wanted", "Mobsters", "COPS," "COPS Reloaded" and "Jail" that take place in real communities across America.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Oscar-Nominated Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ To Be Performed at the 95th Oscars Photo
Oscar-Nominated Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ To Be Performed at the 95th Oscars
The Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” will be performed at the Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. “Naatu Naatu,” with music by M.M. Keeravaani and lyric by Chandrabose, is nominated for Original Song. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing the song.
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Changes Premiere Date Photo
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Changes Premiere Date
The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
Neil Gaiman Endorses Christopher Carter Sandersons RICHARD III Film Photo
Neil Gaiman Endorses Christopher Carter Sanderson's RICHARD III Film
Christopher Carter Sanderson announces that British author, Neil Gaiman, has endorsed his renaming of the two famous Murderers in his feature film of Shakespeare’s Richard III. “Croup” and “Vandemar” have been changed in homage to Mr. Gaiman’s magical Neverwhere series.

From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? DocumentaryHBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? Documentary
February 28, 2023

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide and television streaming rights to the Academy Award®- nominated documentary short, HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO’s “When We Were Bullies,” “Phantom Limb,” “The Darkness of Day,” “Human Remains”).
Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.
February 28, 2023

It was a star-studded night celebrating Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut with co-stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent and Phylicia Rashad also gracing the red carpet alongside Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus James Mixson, Jr., and José Benavidez. Check out photos from the premiere now!
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music SessionHardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
February 28, 2023

Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.
Cody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the YearCody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year
February 28, 2023

The accolade adds to a historic year for Jinks, who recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label’s new Nashville office. 
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'
February 28, 2023

Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring – a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop.
share