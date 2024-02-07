Peacock Renews THE TRAITORS For Season Three

The second season of The Traitors is currently midseason with new episodes streaming each Thursday night at 6pm ET/9pm PT. 

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba Photo 3 Photo: WICKED Movie Wraps Production; Erivo 'Defies Gravity' as Elphaba
MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center Photo 4 MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper Coming to Lincoln Center

Peacock Renews THE TRAITORS For Season Three

Peacock has announced a third season pickup of The Traitors, Peacock's most watched unscripted original series of all time. The first season recently won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The series brings together the witty humor of returning host Alan Cumming with the deceit and treachery of a celeb-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands. Season two of The Traitors began streaming January 12, 2024. 

The second season of The Traitors is currently midseason with new episodes streaming each Thursday night at 6pm ET/9pm PT. Season one is also available to stream in full exclusively on Peacock.

Season two features reality star royalty and famous faces including: Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA), Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello (The Challenge), Dan Gheesling (Big Brother), Deontay Wilder (FMR Boxing Heavyweight Champion), Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK), Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge), John Bercow (FMR Speaker of the UK House of Commons), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire), Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami), Marcus Jordan (Fashion Entrepreneur), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset), Parvati Shallow (Survivor), Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine), Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor), Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge). 

ABOUT THE TRAITORS

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment's most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money. 

Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Netflix Greenlights Two Projects With MLB Feat The Boston Red Sox Photo
Netflix Greenlights Two Projects With MLB Feat The Boston Red Sox

For the first time, Netflix will follow an MLB team over the course of a full season. This docuseries will feature one of sports' most historic teams, the Boston Red Sox, and provide viewers a window into what it takes to compete across a season's ups and downs in one of the most rabid sports environments.

2
Video: Watch Beth Behrs & David Guetta on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Beth Behrs & David Guetta on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Actress Beth Behrs and Grammy Award-winning DJ David Guetta make an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.' The week continues with Grammy Award-winning artist Monica and legendary musician & producer Babyface. Watch videos from the episode now!

3
THE ZONE OF INTEREST Playing at the Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center Photo
THE ZONE OF INTEREST Playing at the Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center

Discover the moral complexities of life in a concentration camp during WWII in 'The Zone of Interest.' This thought-provoking film explores love, power, and the consequences of unchecked cruelty. Don't miss this Oscar-nominated masterpiece at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue NY.

4
WE tv to Welcome THE BRAXTONS For New Series With Toni, Tamar & More Photo
WE tv to Welcome THE BRAXTONS For New Series With Toni, Tamar & More

WE tv, AMC Networks’ destination for compelling unscripted television, welcomes home one of the founding families of reality television, the Braxtons. In a new, not-to-be-missed reality series, The Braxtons, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn will reunite to share new love, success, heartbreak, ongoing family dynamics and so much more.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Beth Behrs And David Guetta on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Beth Behrs And David Guetta on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
THE ZONE OF INTEREST Playing February 9 - 15 At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center In Patchogue NYTHE ZONE OF INTEREST Playing February 9 - 15 At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center In Patchogue NY
GIRLS ON THE BUS Series With Melissa Benoist to Debut on Max in MarchGIRLS ON THE BUS Series With Melissa Benoist to Debut on Max in March
XYZ Films Acquires World Sales Rights to Sci-Fi Action OSIRIS Starring Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, and Linda HamiltonXYZ Films Acquires World Sales Rights to Sci-Fi Action OSIRIS Starring Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, and Linda Hamilton

Videos

Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
HAMILTON
APPROPRIATE