Peacock Announces 'The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys' With Trailer Debut

Peacock has announced a new original unscripted series The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

The series, from Jeff Jenkins Productions, follows patriarch Steve McBee, the hard-working founder of THE FAMILY business, and his four sons: Steven Jr. the business-minded heir apparent, Cole the underdog who works hard in the field, Jesse the quiet cowboy, and Brayden who has the least interest in farming.

All 10 episodes of the series will stream on Peacock Monday, Mar 11. The first episode of the series will also premiere on USA Network on Mar 11 at 11PM ET and air weekly thereafter.

In addition to the relationship with Steve McBee and his four boys, audiences will also witness the sons in romantic relationships with longtime girlfriends who are growing impatient waiting for the boys to commit.

The docuseries reveals the high-stakes world of farming and ranching in rural Missouri and what it takes to be a real American cowboy. Viewers will also get a behind-the-scenes look into a family dynasty and the sibling rivalry that ensues when a family tries to expand their business.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, a thrilling new docuseries, takes viewers behind the scenes of the high-stakes world of farming and ranching in rural Missouri. McBee Farm and Cattle is on the BRINK of becoming a billion-dollar business... or a financial disaster. It all depends on the decision from a venture capital firm of over $100 million.

Steve McBee, the patriarch of THE FAMILY and recent divorcee, started McBee Farm and Cattle, but his lifestyle may be its undoing. While Steve is in a rocky romantic relationship with McBee's CFO, Galyna, he continues sleeping with other women, which creates tension with his eldest son and McBee's CEO, Steven Jr.

With the farm on the line, Steve's three sons, Steven Jr., Jesse, and Cole all vie to take over the farm when he retires, causing conflict within the family. Will the farm survive? If it does, who will be leading it into the future?

