Paul Walter Hauser in Talks to Join Disney's CRUELLA

Jul. 30, 2019  
Paul Walter Hauser may be joining Disney's live-action "Cruella," Variety reported on Monday.

Emma Stone is set to star as the "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil alongside Emma Thompson. Craig Gillespie will direct with Marc Platt, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn as producers. Tony McNamara wrote the most recent version of the script, with a previous draft written by Dana Fox. Details of Hauser's role are currently unknown.

The story will follow the origin story of de Vil and will be released in theaters December 23, 2020.

Hauser has been featured in "Kingdom," "I, Tonya," BlacKkKlansman," "Late Night" and YouTube's "Cobra Kai." He has recently been cast as Richard Jewell in Clint Eastwood's upcoming film of real-life security guard and the 1996 pipe-bombing at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Ga.

The original story can be read on Variety.



