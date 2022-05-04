Paramount+ Will Launch NEVER SEEN AGAIN Docu-Series

Paramount+ will launch NEVER SEEN AGAIN, a new, emotional docuseries told from the point of view of those left behind when a loved one vanishes without a trace.

The first episode of NEVER SEEN AGAIN will be available for free Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 10 on the CBS News app, and the first season will be available to stream Tuesday, May 10 on Paramount+.

NEVER SEEN AGAIN kicks off with a story that sparked outrage and a quest for answers from award-winning filmmaker-actor-director Tyler Perry.

"I was shocked and outraged," Perry says. "I had to get involved. I immediately thought, 'What can I do to help? What can I do to bring attention to this?'"

A 27-year-old Black man named Terrance Williams disappeared in Naples, Fla. in 2004 after he was last seen getting into a Collier County sheriff's patrol car. At first, the officer said he never met Williams, but under questioning from police investigators, he changed his story, saying the young man had car troubles and he simply gave him a ride to a gas station.

When it comes to light that a second man, a young Mexican immigrant named Felipe Santos, disappeared after getting into the same officer's car, both Williams' desperate mother and Perry fear something far more sinister occurred. Some have even speculated that the sheriff went rogue and abandoned each man in the alligator-infested Everglades nearby.

"They're both disappearing with the same deputy after being put in the same deputy's car," Perry says. "If this is a coincidence, then he is the most unlucky man in the world, that this could actually be something that happened to him twice. I just DON'T see how that is possible. And I think that anybody in law enforcement can look at this and go, 'What happened to them?'"

Each episode of NEVER SEEN AGAIN focuses on a single case that starts with a gut punch, as a loved one recounts the last time they saw their son, daughter, brother, sister, boyfriend or girlfriend before they vanished into thin air.

These are real mysteries about real people who have disappeared from families and relationships, abandoning lives, leaving only theories in their wake: Where did they go? Why? Did they run away, or were they the victims of foul play? Those left behind, heartbroken and shellshocked, struggle to solve the puzzle.

Viewers are encouraged to join the search, to help the families find closure by contacting police departments and Crime Stoppers. NEVER SEEN AGAIN poses a crucial question: Someone out there knows something ... Is it you?

"I just wish people would take a moment and just imagine somebody you love disappears," says Perry. "Just ripped away from you with no answers."

NEVER SEEN AGAIN is produced by Efran Films Canada for See It Now Studios. Solly Granatstein is executive producer, along with Tyler Perry as executive producer for the premiere episodes: "Driven Away" and "In the Arms of the Law."

For Efran Films Canada, Solly Granatstein is executive producer and showrunner, and executive producers are Shawn Efran, Azadeh de Leon and Jordan J. Mallari. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong are the executive producers, Aysu Saliba is the supervising producer and Adam Goldfried is the executive director.

