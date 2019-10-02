Paramount Launches First Digital Series with ON LOCATION Hosted by Josh Horowitz

Paramount Network today launched its first original digital series, On Location, hosted by Josh Horowitz. Each episode includes Horowitz interviewing a filmmaker or actor of note - including Michael Mann, Zooey Deschanel, M. Night Shyamalan, Kevin Smith, Lance Reddick and Robert Patrick - at a memorable filming location from their iconic movies. The first episode is now available on Paramount Network's Youtube Channel with Lance Reddick walking the streets of Manhattan where he filmed his memorable scenes in the John Wick movies. Content from the series will also appear on Paramount Network's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Additional editions include Kevin Smith revisiting the New Jersey convenience store of his groundbreaking debut film Clerks; M. Night Shyamalan returning to the church that housed pivotal scenes for The Sixth Sense for the first time in 20 years; Zooey Deschanel visiting the karaoke bar she made famous in 500 Days of Summer; Robert Patrick re-tracing his menacing steps in Los Angeles as the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day; and in the season finale, Michael Mann talks shooting the iconic crime saga Heat in downtown Los Angeles. Additional premiere dates will be announced later.

"Think of your favorite movie and I'll bet you think of a vivid and memorable setting," said Horowitz. "This series brings those iconic locations back to life with the participants themselves. As a film lover, I'm honored to be the guy to bring viewers along for the ride."

"This series leverages a remarkable digital growth year at Paramount Network and it perfectly complements a remarkable team and its creative evolution across the brands' social channels," said Jennifer Danielson, SVP of Digital Studios for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. "Comedy Central has experienced massive success with amazing digital originals and we're thrilled to take those learnings and apply them to the Paramount Network filters, focusing on big stories and iconic films. Josh is the perfect person to lead this next chapter, as his passion for movies is matched only by his genius as a storyteller and interviewer."

Josh Horowitz is a correspondent for MTV News, where he's been leading their film coverage since 2006. He's well known for writing and starring alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Jackman, and Dwayne Johnson in his digital series for Comedy Central, After Hours. He also continues to host his wildly successful Happy Sad Confused podcast featuring guests ranging from Al Pacino to Quentin Tarantino.

Danielson's team at Comedy Central, which features a robust digital originals slate, recorded massive social and digital growth for Viacom's fiscal year (October 2018 - September 2019), with 6.7 billion video views (+41% year over year) and 14 billion watch minutes (+72% year over year).

On Location, Paramount Networks' first original digital series, follows the brand's creative filter of creating TV as exciting as movies, leaning into Paramount's cherished cinematic history. Led by the breakout linear TV hit Yellowstone, 2019's #1 summer cable series, Paramount Network focuses on stories that transport viewers to new worlds and tap into the richness and complexity of being human. Paramount Network's scripted linear roster also includes the following upcoming projects: Coyote, from Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis; Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment; Sexy Beast, a series adaptation of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning feature film; as well as the new Darren Star series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins.





Related Articles View More TV Stories