Paley Center Announces First Selections Of Fall 2019 Paleylive NY Season

The Paley Center for Media today announced the first selections to its Fall 2019 PaleyLive NY season: The Amazin' 1969 New York Mets: A World Championship for the Ages and History is Made: Law & Order: SVU Celebrates a Milestone. Both programs will take place at the Paley Center's New York location in September and are presented in partnership with the New York Post.

"We're thrilled to present these programs in partnership with our friends at the New York Post," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "The 1969 Mets and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit epitomize some of the best of New York, and we can't think of two more fitting programs to kick off our PaleyLive NY fall season."

"We pride ourselves on covering quintessential New York moments for our readers and the world," said Sean Giancola, publisher and CEO of the New York Post. "We are honored to partner with The Paley Center for Media to curate these programs and celebrate two iconic brands in sports and entertainment that are deeply connected to the history of our city."

The Amazin' 1969 New York Mets: A World Championship for the Ages

Thursday, September 19, 2019

6:30 pm

The New York Mets' 1969 championship season is one of the greatest stories in sports history. Nobody expected the Mets to come anywhere near the WORLD SERIES in 1969. But the team that seemed to only know about losing did the impossible and made a miracle come true. The Paley Center will bring together three heroes of that illustrious season, Ed Kranepool, Art Shamsky, and Ron Swoboda to talk alongside New York Post columnist Mike Vaccaro about that improbable journey fifty years ago, in a discussion moderated by SNY announcer Gary Apple. Swoboda and Shamsky will also sign copies of their latest books about the wondrous 1969 season.

"What a magical time it was for the "Amazin' Mets," said Art Shamsky. "I'm looking forward to reminiscing on the Paley Center stage with Ron Swoboda, Mike Vaccaro, Gary Apple, and all the Mets fans in attendance."

History is Made: Law & Order: SVU Celebrates a Milestone

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

6:30 pm

In the criminal-justice genre, no television content has made a greater impact than Dick Wolf's phenomenally successful Law & Order franchise for NBC, and this fall Special Victims Unit (SVU) celebrates a truly remarkable milestone by becoming the longest-running prime-time live-action series in television history. The show, starring Mariska Hargitay as Lieutenant Olivia Benson of the NYPD SVU, is entering its twenty-first season, breaking the previous record, shared by Wolf's original Law & Order and Gunsmoke. SVU is proof that even in this age of "Peak TV," network shows can connect with viewers on a profound emotional level, while also helping to transform society. Hargitay, an Emmy-and Golden Globe-winner for her portrayal of Benson, has become so deeply committed to the issues raised in SVU that she founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, dedicated to ending sexual violence.

The Paley Center will screen an episode, followed by a discussion with the cast and creative team including: Dick Wolf, Creator and Executive Producer; Mariska Hargitay, Lt. Olivia Benson, Executive Producer; Ice -T, Sgt. Odafin Tutuola; Kelli Giddish, Det. Amanda Rollins; Peter Scanavino, Det. Sonny Carisi; Warren Leight, Executive Producer and Showrunner; Julie Martin, Executive Producerand Moderator Michael Starr, Television Columnist, New York Post.

"The Mets, SVU, and the New York Post - three of the longest runs in the history of New York. We're honored to celebrate the premiere of SVU's historic 21st season, and Dick Wolf and Mariska Hargitay's remarkable achievement, at the Paley Center. Our stories are both written and produced in the city we all love," said Warren Leight, Executive Producer and Showrunner.

PaleyLive programs offer television fans the rare opportunity to engage with the cast and creative teams of their favorite programs in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in New York. All PaleyLive programs are selected by the Paley Center to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, but also for their ability to educate and entertain the public.

Tickets go on sale to Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members on starting at noon on August 15; Individual Members on August 16; and to the general public on August 17.





