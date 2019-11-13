PRINCE OF CATS Adaptation to be Directed by Spike Lee

The feature adaptation of Ron Wimberly's graphic novel "Prince of Cats" will be directed by Spike Lee.

The film, like the source material, is an "'80s hip-hop retelling of Shakespeare's 'Romeo & Juliet,'" according to Deadline.

It will follow Tybalt's perspective as he and his Capulet Brothers navigate Da People's Republic of Brooklyn where underground sword dueling with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world of the principals of Hip-Hop: DJing, MCing, Breakdancing and Graffiti.

The screenplay is being written by Lee, Wimberly and Selwyn Sefyu Hinds. The film will be produced by Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Productions and with Legendary's Jon Silk and Ali Mendes.

Lee made his directorial debut in 1996 with "She's Gotta Have It" and most recently wrote and directed " BlacKkKlansman" in 2018, which he won an Academy Award for.

This news was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





