PJ HARVEY - A DOG CALLED MONEY Will Premiere Dec. 7

On December 7th, preeminent global theatrical distributor Abramorama will host the North American streaming premiere of the documentary film, PJ Harvey - A Dog Called Money on Maestro, a music Centric interactive live video streaming platform. The event is the first feature film premiere the streaming platform has hosted. To eventize the screening the director, Seamus Murphy has taped a special introduction for fans. PJ Harvey - A Dog Called Money premieres at 8PM EST / 5PM PST on Monday Dec 7th. The film will then open at Film Forum (NYC) on Wednesday Dec 9th, followed by a North American Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release.

Abramorama's Head of Music Evan Saxon stated, "With Abramorama, the most trusted global distributor of music films, collaborating with Maestro, a music Centric white label live streaming platform, we are able to give artists, labels and filmmakers such as Seamus Murphy and PJ Harvey yet another opportunity to have their art seen and heard."

Maestro's CEO Ari Evans added, "We have been bullish on live stream film premieres for years and are delighted to see this groundbreaking new use case on our platform. It is not surprising to see such an innovative group of creatives exploring this new direction with us starting with this powerful documentary. We look forward to unlocking new opportunities for the film industry extending well beyond the pandemic as the age of streaming and digital experiences continues to flourish."

PJ Harvey - A Dog Called Money is a uniquely intimate journey through the inspiration, writing and recording of a PJ Harvey record. Harvey and photographer/director Seamus Murphy travelled through Afghanistan, Kosovo and Washington DC before landing back in London to record in an unprecedented and experimental way - with the public watching. This investigation into inspiration and the creative process can not only be seen on December 7th at 8PM EST at www.abramorama.live, but will also open in cinemas virtually starting at the Film Forum in NYC on December 9th and screen widely to fans across NORTH AMERICA starting on December 11th.

Abramorama has long been the leading distributor for feature length music documentaries and has released over 125 films in the last two decades, including collaborations with directors such as Laurie Anderson, Ron Howard, Stanley Nelson, Neil Young, Cameron Crowe & Danny Clinch. So far this year, Abramorama has released over two dozen films with cinemas across NORTH AMERICA and launched a music Centric global digital imprint- Abramorama Selects. Abramorama Partner and COO Karol Martesko-Fenster said, "Our ongoing global rights management activities on behalf of our clients and collaborators has expedited the company's Pivot to emerging digital distribution platforms."

Abramorama coordinated the October multi-platform release of Herb Alpert Is..., launching with a global Facebook, Youtube and Twitter Live stream red carpet premiere and Q&A, followed by a Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release with over 125 theaters and affiliates including the GRAMMY MUSEUM and ASCAP, and culminating with an AARP Members Only Access screening. Most recently Abramorama announced The Library That Dolly Built world premiere Facebook Live streaming event in partnership with Dolly Parton and the Dollywood Foundation. Abramorama Founder and CEO Richard Abramowitz said, "We are committed to providing opportunities for musical artists to connect directly with their fans during this time when touring isn't possible. This partnership with Maestro is a powerful way to do that."

Watch a trailer here:

