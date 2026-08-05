PBS Sets Fall 2026 Lineup With New Mysteries on MASTERPIECE

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PBS has released details of its fall 2026 programming slate, spanning nature and science documentaries, historical specials, and a run of new mystery series arriving on broadcast and streaming platforms. The lineup includes returning and new titles under the MASTERPIECE banner, along with international mysteries from WALTER PRESENTS and fresh installments of AMERICAN EXPERIENCE.

This fall, PBS has programming spanning nature documentaries exploring the wonders yet to be discovered, science programming that tackles today's most fascinating questions, historical documentaries that fill in the gaps of the past, whodunit dramas for mystery lovers, and a lineup of arts and culture programming. The PBS Fall 2026 Programming Guide will be updated with additional programs that will be announced soon.

Mystery Loves Company

On Streaming

A great trip doesn't always require a suitcase. PBS's collection of international mysteries can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. These stories follow investigations across some of Europe's most iconic cities and landscapes. WALTER PRESENTS titles 'The Paris Murders,' 'The Nordic Murders,' and 'Murder in Sweden' transport audiences to a new setting with every case, each shaped by the distinct culture and geography of its location. No matter the language or the landscape, the instinct to keep watching until the case is closed never changes. From foggy coastlines to sunlit piazzas, these titles are a reminder that a great mystery is always more fun with company. Streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app.

On Broadcast

PBS brings mystery lovers a lineup of new cases to solve. In September, THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB ON MASTERPIECE returns for a third season on Sept. 6, followed immediately by a new mystery, MARBLE HALL MURDERS ON MASTERPIECE. October brings more intrigue, with PROFESSOR T premiering Oct. 6, and MAIGRET ON MASTERPIECE and THE GOLD ON MASTERPIECE, both premiering Oct. 18.

September 2026

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 'Billy the Kid'

Encore Presentation: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Twenty-one-year-old Henry McCarty, a.k.a. Billy the Kid, just days from being hanged for murder, outfoxed his jailors and electrified the nation with the latest in a long line of miraculous escapes. An outlaw with a deadly reputation, the young man was finally gunned down by the ambitious sheriff Pat Garrett just a few weeks later. Demonized by the lawman that killed him, the Kid was soon mythologized by a never-ending stream of dime store novels and big-screen dramas. But in all the tellings, Billy the Kid's real story has been obscured.

MADE IN THE WEST

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 4, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

In a world of fast fashion and fast furniture, functional art invites audiences to slow down and appreciate the details. This is art you can sit on, drink out of, or wear on your feet. It reflects the natural surroundings and nowhere is this clearer than in the American West. Many of today's master artisans are aging out of the craft, and the path to preserve this uniquely American art form is at stake.

THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB ON MASTERPIECE (Season 3)

New Season Premieres: Sundays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 11, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Back on board as a key part of DI Tanika Malik's (Natalie Dew) investigative team, the trio – Judith (Samantha Bond), Becks (Cara Horgan), and Suzie (Jo Martin) – continues to face a string of high-profile murders with their unconventional crime-solving methods in the third season of the series based on Robert Thorogood's bestselling novels.

MARBLE HALL MURDERS ON MASTERPIECE

Premieres: Sundays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 11, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) is hired to work on a continuation novel of the Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan) series, written by a troubled young author. When the job leads Susan into another murder case, she unexpectedly finds herself a suspect. In the world of the novel, Atticus Pünd is visiting the Isle of Corfu when he becomes embroiled in the murder of Lady Margaret Chalfont, whose family he investigates with the assistance of a Greek detective.

POV 'Remake'

Premieres: Monday, Sept. 7, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Ross McElwee has shot footage from his own life since the 1970s. His camera serves as both instrument and confession. His son, Adrian, was born into this practice, and was occasionally filmed from infancy through years that got harder. In 2016, Adrian died of an overdose at 27. Drawing from decades of footage shot by both Ross and by Adrian, who was a budding filmmaker, Remake asks questions that could only come after: What did the camera capture, what did it miss?

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 'Bonnie & Clyde'

Encore Presentation: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

FRONTLINE 'The Man Who Knew'

Premieres: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

The saga of FBI Agent John O'Neill and his warnings about Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks. An encore presentation, offering a rare glimpse inside the FBI, probing the question: What did the U.S. government know and when?

INDEPENDENT LENS 'Ghost in the Machine'

Premieres: Monday, Sept. 14, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Artificial intelligence is now part of everyday life. But what forces created AI? 'Ghost in the Machine' traces AI's origins and excavates the cultural, political, and philosophical drivers behind a worldwide AI boom. This investigative documentary asks whether AI is a bust and encourages viewers to imagine a more equitable future.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'

Additional programs are expected to be added to the PBS Fall 2026 Programming Guide as they are announced, with titles airing on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app.

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