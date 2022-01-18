PBS Announces THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Series

The Great American Recipe is a new eight-part uplifting cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic.

Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, the series gives talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes and compete to win the national search for "The Great American Recipe." Judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot bring their professional insights and deep culinary knowledge to encourage and support the contestants along the way. The Great American Recipe premieres Fridays, June 24-August 12, 9:00-10:00 pm ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

"I am excited to be working alongside such great talent as Alejandra, Tiffany and Graham on The Great American Recipe for PBS. As a chef with Filipino and Romanian-Jewish heritage, I have always loved to create dishes that blend cultural influences, and I am proud to be part of a unique series that will celebrate the wonderful diversity of our nation's cuisine," said Leah Cohen, chef and owner of New York's Pig & Khao Restaurant.

"Having dedicated my career to the pursuit of wider representation in the culinary world, I feel truly lucky to be taking part in The Great American Recipe on PBS with Alejandra, Leah and Graham. The diversity of American cuisine perfectly reflects our country's many cultures, and I loved experiencing the array of dishes from some of the nation's best home cooks," said Tiffany Derry, television personality and chef and owner of Texas restaurant Roots Southern Table.

"I am enormously excited to work alongside the brilliantly talented Alejandra, Leah and Tiffany on The Great American Recipe. We each have distinct backgrounds and experience that will bring different perspectives to cooking styles from across the nation in this exciting new series for PBS," said Graham Elliot, award-winning chef, restaurateur, television personality and author.

"I'm so thrilled to be hosting The Great American Recipe on PBS! This is a joyful competition series that's all about celebrating the delicious and diverse stories, flavors and people who make up the rich culinary tale of our beautiful nation. As a Latina woman born and raised in New York and New Jersey, I have always understood American food to be an ever-evolving conversation between the flavors and recipes of our ancestors-wherever they may be from, the influence of our geography and neighbors, and the unique ideas and creativity each of us brings to the kitchen. I'm honored to join judges Leah, Tiffany and Graham, and all the talented contestants, as we come together to tell the story of the many delicious ways we, as Americans, eat and cook," said Alejandra Ramos, food writer, TV personality, and regular "TODAY" food and lifestyle contributor.

Co-produced by VPM, Virginia's home for public media, and Objective Media Group America, The Great American Recipe blends food, family and fun, highlighting the amazing variety of tastes and traditions found across the U.S., while capturing the roots of America's diverse cuisine. From family favorites passed down through generations, to internationally influenced recipes that are quickly becoming mainstays of American cuisine, the series mixes camaraderie with competition, revealing rich personal stories and the inspiration behind the contestant's favorite recipes. The Great American Recipe will culminate in a finale that features the finalists preparing an entire meal for the judges to make their ultimate decision. The winning dish will grace the cover of The Great American Recipe Cookbook, which will also feature recipes from all of the contestants and the show's host and judges.

"PBS is proud to partner with VPM to bring this comforting, uplifting and uniquely American food competition series to our audiences across multiple platforms," said Sylvia Bugg, PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming. "When it comes to food, everyone has a favorite dish, a special memory or a unique story, and The Great American Recipe offers the perfect way to explore the richness and diversity of our regional cultures in a deliciously fun way."

"At VPM, we are so excited about The Great American Recipe series. Bringing amateur chefs together to showcase their cherished family recipes gives us a chance to celebrate the love and emotion behind America's cooking," said Steve Humble, Chief Content Officer at VPM. "Each contestant's regional and ethnic cuisine represents the many flavors that make up the melting pot of our great nation."

"We're excited to work with PBS and VPM on The Great American Recipe," said Jilly Pearce, Executive Vice President, Objective Media Group America. "It's a cooking competition for our times, reflecting the true melting pot of American food, the passionate home cooks from across the country, and the personal stories behind their most-loved family recipes."

With its more than 330 member stations, PBS is uniquely positioned to engage local communities in the nationwide search for contestants, and as the original home of food-related programming, PBS still offers the very best in cooking content. From LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA to NO PASSPORT REQUIRED and SOMEWHERE SOUTH, PBS programs and chefs have received more Peabody Awards, Daytime Emmy® Awards and James Beard Foundation Awards than any other network.

The Great American Recipe is co-produced for PBS by VPM and Objective Media Group America. Steve Humble is the Executive in Charge for VPM. Zara Frankel is the Executive in Charge for PBS. At Objective Media Group America, Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce are Executive Producers, Saterah Moore is SVP of Current Programming, and Valerie Chow is Showrunner. Funding for The Great American Recipe, including PBS station engagement activities, is provided by VPM and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).