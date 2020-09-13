PARKS AND RECREATION Cast Members Will Reunite For Virtual Town Hall Event For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
The event will be livestreamed on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
The cast of the NBC sitcom PARKS AND RECREATION are reuniting for a special "town hall" event for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
The event will feature cast members Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Retta, Adam Scott, and Jim O'Heir, along with creator Michael Schur and a lineup of surprise guests.
To view the event, interested participants must make a donation. The event will be livestreamed on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
Excited to announce this-we're doing a #ParksAndRecReunion next week with @mradamscott @Nick_Offerman, @unfoRETTAble, @JimOHeir, Amy Poehler, and show creator Michael Schur (and surprise guests ?) Chip in ANY amount at the link in bio to get access to the full event.
