PARIS IN LOVE to Return For Season Two on Peacock

Peacock announced Season 2 of fan favorite Original series, Paris in Love, featuring entrepreneur and activist Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum and their new baby boy.

In the upcoming season, Paris Hilton is taking the next step to grow her family. After tying the knot a year ago with successful venture capitalist, Carter Reum, Paris is enjoying motherhood while continuing to find her own voice and balance the demands of the industry she pioneered. The second season of the hit series will premiere in 2023 - launch date to be announced later.

"I'm thrilled to be back on Peacock for another season of Paris in Love," said Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media. "It was so special to share the ups and downs of our love story in the lead up to our incredible wedding. As Carter and I embark on this new chapter of our lives as parents, I can't wait to give fans a peek into #sliving with my amazing husband and sweet baby boy."

"Paris is a true renaissance woman, an innovator, someone we've watched for decades," said Rod Aissa, EVP Entertainment Content, Unscripted. "It will be so exciting to watch as she navigates her most important role to date as a mom and we're delighted to have a small part in sharing her story with this next season of Paris in Love."

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures, Slivington Manor Entertainment, Paris in Love is executive produced by Mike Darnell, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Bridgette Theriault, Jennifer Cassell, Ailee O'Neill, Paris Hilton, Bruce Robertson and Bruce Gersh.

About Paris Hilton

CEO, New York Times best-selling author, activist, philanthropist, DJ, recording artist, designer, actress, model, host, chef, and influencer, Paris Hilton has defined and dominated pop culture, commanding her position as one of the most recognizable figures in the world.

Hilton has masterfully harnessed her selfmade spotlight to architect a thriving entertainment and consumer products empire which spans an impressive range of businesses and verticals including TV, film, audio, music, publishing, licensing, consumer products, brand partnerships and more.

Since starring in "The Simple Life," Hilton has built a global empire. In 2001, Variety declared Hilton as a "Billion Dollar Entrepreneur" in recognition of her successful business and global brand. In 2006, she created Paris Hilton Entertainment, a multi-billion-dollar company consisting of 45 branded stores, 19 product lines and 29 fragrances that has amassed over $4 billion in revenue.

Her dominance is undeniable, and as the O.G. "influencer" Hilton designed the playbook for navigating the power of superstardom, cultivating a devoted social following, and transforming it into a multi-billion-dollar global business. In 2021, Hilton brought her businesses together under the 11:11 Media brand, with a laser focus on creating joy around the world through inspirational, impactful, and thought-provoking premium entertainment content, experiences, and products.

Hilton debuted "This Is Paris," her critically acclaimed YouTube Originals documentary, which has garnered over 74 million views to date. In addition, Hilton launched her new production banner Slivington Manor Entertainment, which develops long-form content for television, streaming services, and emerging platforms.

She signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television to develop, executive, produce and star in original unscripted television programming on behalf of the studio. Hilton launched "Cooking With Paris" globally on Netflix in August 2021 and "Paris In Love" on Peacock in November 2021, giving her fans a first-hand look at all of the major milestones and highlights from her wedding.

In 2021, Hilton partnered with iHeartRadio to launch her "This is Paris" podcast and continues to expand podcast production through her company London Audio. Hilton will soon publish PARIS: The Memoir by Paris Hilton, via Dey Street Books on March 14, 2023. As an investor, she is committed to supporting and investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs positively impacting the world at companies such as Daily Harvest, R3SET, Good Catch, Zen Water, Podz, among others.

Hilton's signature area of innovation has been web3 and the metaverse - a natural extension of her behemoth social fandom and digital platform - earning her the crown of "Queen of the Metaverse." Hilton's trailblazing push into the metaverse is propelled by her passion for BREAKING BARRIERS and elevating artists by supporting creative expression and building community.

Hilton has dedicated herself to using her powerful platform and influence to build a longstanding legacy of meaningful impact and social justice. Hilton has supported organizations such as Breaking Code Silence, which was created to prevent institutionalized child abuse, empower survivors, and bring awareness to the extensiveness of the troubled teen industry.

Her podcast, "Trapped in Treatment" is based on her and other survivors' experiences at Provo Canyon School in Utah and exposes the dark secrets and controversial practices at similar facilities. Hilton is indisputably one of the most successful self-made entrepreneurs being a founder of a thriving environment and consumer products empire, that spans an astonishing breadth of verticals.

But what makes her an icon is her willingness to experiment with and support emerging technology, carve a pathway for equality in new spaces, and demand change to broken systems. Hilton is owning her deserved place as the ultimate multi-hyphenate savvy businesswoman, inspiring leader, social justice activist, creative innovator, and timeless pop culture icon.