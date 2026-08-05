PAPER FLOWERS to Open in AMC Theaters Nationwide

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

PAPER FLOWERS, a drama based on the true story of Shalin Shah, is set to open in AMC theaters across the United States, including locations in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago, and other major cities. The film draws from Shah's HuffPost essay Thank You, Cancer, which gained widespread attention online, and follows his journey after a USC graduate and Peace Corps volunteer receives a diagnosis of synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. Directed by Mahesh Pailoor and written by Mary Krell-Oishi, Pailoor, and Asit Vyas, the film stars Kapil Talwalkar, Olivia Liang, Faran Tahir, Meera Simhan, and Tom Everett Scott.

The film opens in AMC theaters nationwide on Friday, August 21, with screenings set for Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, San Diego, Miami, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Jose, San Francisco, Phoenix, Houston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and more.

Additional screening and information can be found at www.paperflowersmovie.com.

The film traces Shah's return home from Peru following his diagnosis and his subsequent reflections on gratitude, love, and mortality alongside his family, girlfriend Fiona, and close friends, themes that shaped the original essay's viral reach among readers.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...