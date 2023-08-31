Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Launch 'People's Fund of Maui'

All net proceeds will go to those directly impacted in Maui. 

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 1 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 2 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 3 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes
Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series I Photo 4 Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL

In response to the devastating wildfires and immediate needs in the community, Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson announced the establishment of “People’s Fund of Maui” to distribute cash directly to those who were displaced and affected by the fire. The fund is launching with an initial $10 million donated by Winfrey and Johnson and a call to action for others to contribute to this meaningful and ongoing relief effort. 

Collaborating closely with an esteemed advisory board and support from the local community and respected elders, this new fund will serve as a bridge to provide cash directly to the families and individuals affected so that they can personally determine how best to use the funds for themselves. Every adult resident (18 and over) who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1,200 per month to help them through this period of recovery. 

“I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service,” said Oprah Winfrey. “The main thing I’ve been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden. The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them.”

"As people around the world watched the catastrophic loss and devastation caused by the Maui wildfires, they also witnessed the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of the people of Maui. Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise - that’s what makes us stronger,” said Dwayne Johnson.

“We are beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People's Fund of Maui. These leaders are offering their guidance to ensure our fund can put money directly in the hands of those individuals most affected. To all who have already offered your help, thank you for your support and for those wanting to help now, your prayers and resources are a welcome assistance for those displaced within the Maui community. I also want to offer my profound gratitude to all the first responders, local organizations and every individual who has worked tirelessly on the ground responding to this crisis.”

To contribute to People’s Fund of Maui visit here. All net proceeds will go to those directly impacted in Maui. 

The creation of the fund was done with guidance, insights, and the blessing of community elders, leaders and residents including Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla, Keali’i Reichel, Archie Kalepa, Ekolu Lindsey, Kimo Falconer, Tiare Lawrence, Kaimana Brummel, Kaleikoa Ka’eo, Brian Keaulana, Kaimi Kaneholani, Henohea Kāne, Paele Kiakona, Ed Suwanjindar, Shep Gordon and Jason Momoa. 

People's Fund of Maui is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. The initial funding is being provided by Oprah Winfrey through the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, and Dwayne Johnson.  

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Apple Releases THE PIGEON TUNNEL Trailer Photo
Video: Apple Releases THE PIGEON TUNNEL Trailer

Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris pulls back the curtain on the storied life and career of former British spy David Cornwell—better known as John le Carré, author of such classic espionage novels as “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,' “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “The Constant Gardener.' Watch the video trailer!

2
Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer

The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), with Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream). Watch the video trailer now!

3
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Returns For a New Season Next Week Photo
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Returns For a New Season Next Week

In anticipation of the new season and in celebration of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, Derek Hough will be a guest to talk about the new season of the smash-hit series “Dancing with the Stars,” which will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu. Plus, music group SHINEDOWN performs in studio!

4
SNOW WHITE to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD For the First Time Photo
SNOW WHITE to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD For the First Time

The Walt Disney Studios’ continuing major restoration program using new scans of the original nitrate negative and with the creative input of Disney Animation experts Eric Goldberg (one of the modern masters of Disney animation) and Michael Giaimo (production designer of Wish, Frozen, Frozen 2 and Pocahontas).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak On Repeat'Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak On Repeat'
Able Machines Announces Sophomore LP & Shares 'Evidence'Able Machines Announces Sophomore LP & Shares 'Evidence'
JHart to Release 'Father's Son' TomorrowJHart to Release 'Father's Son' Tomorrow
Billboard Latin Music Week 'En Vivo' Concert Series Lineup UnveiledBillboard Latin Music Week 'En Vivo' Concert Series Lineup Unveiled

Videos

Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer Video Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HAMILTON