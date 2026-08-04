Ophira Eisenberg to Join Stark Raving Black on Digital Audio & Video

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Ophira Eisenberg's new comedy special, I Used To Be Nicer, produced by Lewis Black/Stark Raving Black Productions, is out now on Digital Audio, and arrives on Digital Video on Sept 22.

Ophira Eisenberg is a standup comedian, writer, and award-winning podcast host (NPR, CBS, The Moth, HBO, Comedy Central, iHeart) who headlines theaters and comedy venues across the world, tours with the Moth Main stage, and hosts the parenting-comedy podcast Parenting is a Joke. And guess what? It's all too much.

Hence, I Used To Be Nicer is about toxic positivity, parenting, stealing groceries, New York City Subway creeps, and that time her therapist offered her Ketamine. In this poignant review of the cultural moment, Eisenberg has audiences examining all the reasons that perhaps, they too, used to be nicer. It was filmed in New York City to a sold out crowd at the famous Comedy Cellar's Village Underground in Greenwich Village.

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