OWN Remembers Toni Morrison with Re-Airing of Interview

In memory of legendary author Toni Morrison, OWN will present a special re-airing of "The Oprah Winfrey Show: Toni Morrison" from 2000 to air this Saturday, August 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Featuring Winfrey's intimate one-on-one interview with Pulitzer Prize-winner Morrison to discuss one of Winfrey's all-time favorite books, Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," Winfrey then has four diverse viewers to join the conversation. They discus colorism, the pressure outer beauty places on self-worth and how books have the power to open your eyes to understanding others in a new light. This interview also contains one of the greatest lessons Winfrey's ever learned, when Morrison posed the question: "When your child enters the room, does your face light up?"

Watch a clip of the interview below!

Following Morrison's passing this week, Winfrey shared the following in honor of the legendary American author:

"In the beginning was the Word. Toni Morrison took the word and turned it into a Song...of Solomon, of Sula, Beloved, Mercy, Paradise Love, and more.

She was our conscience. Our seer. Our truth-teller.

She was a magician with language, who understood the Power of words. She used them to roil us, to wake us, to educate us and help us grapple with our deepest wounds and try to comprehend them.

It is exhilarating and life-enhancing every time I read and share her work.

This pic was her first appearance on the Oprah Show.

She was Empress-Supreme among writers. Long may her WORDS reign!"

Photo Credit: Harpo, Inc./George Burns





