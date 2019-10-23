OVID.tv Announces Expanded Partnership with Oscilloscope

In November, OVID.tv is adding 10 more films from Oscilloscope, as a result of our expanding collaboration and their support of OVID's mission, including the "first window" exclusive JAY MYSELF, which is just fresh off its recent theatrical release.



In JAY MYSELF filmmaker Stephen Wilkes follows his mentor photographer Jay Maisel as he moves out of what NY Magazine called "the 72-room bohemian dream house" he bought for $102,000 half a century ago (Nov. 15). Owen Gleiberman at Variety calls JAY MYSELF, "a portrait of the luminous artist Jay Maisel [and] an eccentrically fantastic piece of real-estate porn" and adds that the film is "really about how Jay Maisel, through his camera lens, takes in the world: as a place where every building, every street, every person is endowed with nearly mystical beauty."

OVID is also adding nine more feature films from the Distrib Films US collection (Nov. 1 & Nov. 26); DONNA HARAWAY: STORY TELLING FOR EARTHLY SURVIVAL, about the wildly popular feminist author of "A Cyborg Manifesto" (Nov. 5); and from Grasshopper Film, three titles including Pedro Costa's CASA DE LAVA-the film hailed as a "moody, luminous tableaux [with] an incantatory, Faulknerian earthiness" by The New Yorker (Nov. 8).



On November 12th, OVID launches an animation collection with 33 animated films from the National Film Board of Canada.



And, after JAY MYSELF on the 15th, more films from Oscilloscope are coming on board, including Kelly Reichardt's WENDY AND LUCY starring Michelle Williams (Nov. 22); Andrea Arnold's visually stunning WUTHERING HEIGHTS (Nov. 22); and THE LAW (LA LOI) called "an underrated and underappreciated gem" by Haden Guest, director of the Harvard Film archive, and many more films.





