OVERHAULIN' Returns on the MotorTrend App

The much-loved series OVERHAULIN' makes its long-awaited return on Saturday, November 16 with all-new episodes available exclusively on the MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world. Renowned car designer Chip Foose, cohosts Chris Jacobs and Adrienne Janic (A.J.) and the OVERHAULIN' A-Team, to the delight of automotive fans everywhere, have reunited to change the lives of deserving people by transforming timeworn, rundown rides into exceptional works of fresh, four-wheeled art.

The amazing imagination of Foose, the cunning of cohost Chris Jacobs and the hard work of the A-Team have changed the lives of more than 100 car owners by dramatically renovating their beloved but rundown vehicles on OVERHAULIN'. For years thousands of fans have submitted proposals or flooded social media with submissions to surprise their loved one with completely reborn rides, courtesy of the OVERHAULIN' franchise.

Off the airwaves since 2015, the MotorTrend App is bringing back OVERHAULIN' exclusively to subscribers with all new episodes that include:

· a 2002 Ford F150 SVT Lightning;

· a 1965 Shelby Daytona Coupe Ford;

· a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1;

· a 2016 Ford Mustang Convertible;

· a 1970 Toyota Land Cruiser;

· a 2010 Dodge Challenger RT;

· a 2006 Subaru WRX;

· a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3 Series;

· a 2013 Jeep Wrangler;

· a 2018 Mustang Shelby GT 350;

· and more.

New episodes of OVERHAULIN' premiere every Saturday on the MotorTrend App beginning Saturday, November 16. The MotorTrend App is available for Prime Video customers in the U.S. on Prime Video Channels and on Amazon FireTV. The MotorTrend App is also available on other media players and streaming devices including the newly announced Facebook video subscription service, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web, as well as across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

OVERHAULIN' is produced for the MotorTrend App by Brentwood Communications International Inc. (BCII). For BCII, Bud Brutsman is executive producer. For MotorTrend, Joshua C. Berkley is executive producer and Mike Suggett is head of programming and development. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group.





