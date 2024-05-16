OUTCHEF'D Returns for Third Season with Brand-New Culinary Battles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Food Network’s Eddie Jackson gives talented home cooks the surprise of their lives each week in the return of Outchef’d, premiering Thursday, May 30th at 9:30pm ET/PT.

In each episode, a confident home cook thinks they are entering an audition and are shocked to find out they are about to go head-to-head in a culinary battle against a renowned world-class chef. To even the odds, the home cook only needs one vote from a panel of random judges selected off the street by Eddie to win the $5,000 grand prize – and this season, they will also win an extra $1,000 for every additional vote.

In the season premiere, Eddie welcomes a Boston home cook with the opportunity to go head-to-head against his childhood culinary hero Andrew Zimmern in a wild grain battle. Elite chefs also competing this season are Maneet Chauhan, Rocco Dispirito, Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, Stephanie Izard, Antonia Lofaso, Jeff Mauro, Jet Tila, Michael Voltaggio and in a special twist – Eddie Jackson himself will cook against a competitor in an episode hosted by Ted Allen.

Viewers can head to Food Network's social pages to relive unforgettable moments from the competition and hear from the chefs about their best culinary tips for home cooks. Fans can follow the conversation using #OutChefd.

Outchef’d is produced by Frank for Food Network.

About Food Network

