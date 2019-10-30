ONE OF US IS LYING Rounds Out Cast

Deadline reports that "Once Of Us Is Lying" has announced its cast. The series is based on a novel by Karen M. McManus and will air on NBC's new streaming service, Peacock.

Marianly Tejada (The Purge), Cooper van Grootel (Go!), Annalisa Cochrane (Into the Dark: Pure), newcomer Chibuikem Uche (Ghost Draft), Jessica McLeod (You Me Her), Barrett Carnahan (Grown-ish) and Melissa Collazo (Swamp Thing) have joined the cast.

"One Of Us Is Lying" tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

Tejada plays Brownyn. Top of her class, Bronwyn is so focused on the future she rarely thinks about the present. Most classmates admire her more than they like her, and a few rivals wonder how far she'd go to get ahead.

van Grootel will plays Nate, the school's most notorious drug dealer, a delinquent who lives alone with his alcoholic father. But that's not the only reason he's the police's prime suspect.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories