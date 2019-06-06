OLD DOGS & NEW TRICKS is Now on Prime Video

Award-winning digital gay sitcom Old Dogs & New Tricks has joined the ever-growing library of independent LGBTQ productions on the premiere streaming service Prime Video. All four seasons are now available to stream and purchase in the US and UK on Prime Video's TV platform and at www.amazon.com/v/odnttheseries.

Leon Acord (who created and wrote the series), Curt Bonnem, Jeffrey Patrick Olsonand David Pevsner star as four middle-aged gay best buds stumbling through romantic melodramas and professional blunders in youth-obsessed West Hollywood. Amanda Gari, Parnell Damian Marcano, Curtis Wayne Brown and Ryland Shelton co-star in what OutSmart magazine called a "hilarious, sweet and sometimes naughty sitcom."

Old Dogs & New Tricks is also now closed-captioned, providing hearing-impaired viewers the chance to experience the show's rapid-fire dialogue and ribald humor for the first time.

During its 2011-2016 run, Old Dogs & New Tricks attracted a diverse array of guest stars, including Olympian Greg Louganis, Mo Gaffney (Absolutely Fabulous), Ian Buchanan (General Hospital, Twin Peaks), Thom Bierdz (Young & the Restless),Rutanya Alda (Mommie Dearest), Kathryn Leigh Scott (original Dark Shadows), Teri Garber (Dynasty, North & South), Patrick Bristow (Showgirls), Marc Samuels (General Hospital), Doug Spearman (Noah's Arc) and Bruce L. Hart (Open).

The show received "Outstanding Dramedy Production" and "Outstanding Ensemble Cast" honors from LA Web Fest, and was an Official Selection of LA's Hollyweb Festival during each of its four seasons. Its first two seasons were previously released on DVD by Wolfe Video.

Soap Opera Digest described the show as "Sex and the City meets Queer as Folk" whileFrontiers magazine included it on their list of "Ten Web Series You Should Be Watching."

"I'm thrilled the show is now available to Prime Video viewers," says Acord. "More than the other major platforms, Prime seems truly committed to reaching out to independent productions and providing them a wider audience. I'm so happy new viewers will now find the show, and that our hearing-impaired fans can finally see the show with subtitles!"

Visit the show's official site at www.ODNT.tv

Photo Credit: Dexter Brown





Related Articles View More TV Stories