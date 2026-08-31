OFF WORLD Summit to Return to Space Center Houston

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OFF WORLD, formerly the Lunar & Mars Economy Summit, returns to Space Center Houston Sept. 23–24, bringing together leaders, policymakers, investors, and builders shaping humanity's future beyond Earth to address the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the businesses of the space frontier, according to the Space Workforce Incubator for Texas.

Topics planned for the summit include where NASA's lunar strategy stands six months after Ignition, building the Moon Base and lunar infrastructure, and what a faster, more commercial approach to space exploration looks like in practice. Organizers describe it as a rare chance to hear directly from the person setting NASA's course, live at Space Center Houston.

Tickets are now on sale here, and friends of SWIFT can use code SWIFT for a 10% off discount.

Ecosystem Space Event

RSVPs are open for the next Ecosystem Space, on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Space Workforce Incubator for Texas (SWIFT) will host the monthly event at STATION Austin (formerly Capital Factory) on the 16th Floor (ACL Room) from 6 - 8 p.m., in partnership with the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

SWIFT announced that Jeremy Martin, President and CEO at the Austin Chamber of Commerce, will be the special guest speaker. According to the release, Martin has represented Central Texas businesses at all levels of government from the White House Business Council to local community groups with one purpose in mind: helping Austin businesses succeed. The release calls the event an excellent opportunity to hear what the Chamber can do for space companies in the region.

Ecosystem Space is described as where Austin's space industry and the space-curious come together to turn inspiration into action - exploring new ideas, forging connections, and shaping what's next. To RSVP, click here.

Hosted by SWIFT, Ecosystem Space takes place every second Thursday and brings together visionaries, builders, and collaborators driving the next era of the space economy. Special thanks go to annual sponsors including STATION Austin, Juice Consulting and CREAN, as well as inkind partners Starbase Brewing and Still Austin Whiskey. Community partners in Ecosystem Space include the Space Force Association (SFA), Texas Space Alliance and New Space Hub.

Special thanks were also extended to STATION Austin for sponsoring Ecosystem Space. STATION Austin is described as the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas, gathering founders, programmers, and designers outside of Silicon Valley and introducing them to investors, employees, and customers who help their ideas launch. STATION Austin is powered by Capital Factory, whose investments and leadership have helped power the Texas startup ecosystem for more than a decade. To sign up for a STATION Austin membership, click here.

The event notice adds: 'While space is infinite, our capacity is not :) So RSVP early to snag your spot for Sept. 10. (And recurring events each second Thursday!)'

For more information on SWIFT, see here.

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