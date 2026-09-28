OASIS: DON'T LOOK BACK IN ANGER to Stream on Disney+ and Hulu

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Disney+ and Hulu announced that 'Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger,' the Hulu Original film from the UK, will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu on October 9.

As the exclusive home of the critically acclaimed documentary, Disney+ and Hulu will also host never-before-seen footage that includes material from the joint interview with Liam and Noel Gallagher, and full performances of songs 'Wonderwall' and 'Slide Away.' 'D'You Know What I Mean?' and 'Half The World Away' will feature for the first time and be available exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

A Magna Studios production, 'Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger' rocked the UK and Ireland box office earlier this month as the year's highest-grossing documentary feature film* and has been a hit with critics and audiences alike. Sitting at 97% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 98%, the film has been praised as 'Triumphant' (Awards Watch/Roberto Ruggio); 'A Rich and Poignant Celebration' (The Hollywood Reporter/Richard Lawson); 'Joyous' (IndieWire/Marshall Shaffer); and 'Thunderous' (The Wrap/Siddhant Adlakha).

Angela Jain, Head of Content, Disney+ EMEA, said 'The great wait is over...as we now bring 'Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger' to as many people as possible through Disney+, and to be doing it with exclusive unseen footage too, is so exciting for fans. The Oasis reunion has been one of our defining cultural moments of recent times. We have seen how the documentary has resonated with audiences around the world as they celebrate the power of Oasis and music through this evocative and moving reunion story.'

From writer and creator Steven Knight and directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, 'Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger' charts Liam and Noel Gallagher's triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live '25, one of the most anticipated rock 'n' roll comebacks of our time. The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years. Alongside the band's sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.

Featuring unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage, the film is a Magna Studios production, presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Sony Music Entertainment UK. The producers are Sam Bridger ('Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now,' 'Meet Me in the Bathroom') and Guy Heeley ('Locke,' 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'). The executive producers include Kate Shepherd, Marisa Clifford, Davud Karbassioun, Rob Stringer, Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Thomas Benski, Isabel Davis, and Tim O'Shea, with Oscar-winning sound mixers James Mather ('Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Belfast') and Tarn Willers ('The Zone of Interest'), cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos ('Belfast,' 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'), and editors George Cragg and Martina Zamolo leading the creative technical team. The film was commissioned by VP Unscripted Content for Disney+ EMEA, Sean Doyle.

*Source: Rentrak/comscore, calendar year 2026

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